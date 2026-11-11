Keerthy Suresh Is So Stylishly Eccentric!

From playing the iconic actress Savitri in Mahanati to stepping into the fierce world of Akka, Keerthy Suresh has never been one to stick to just one genre.

The National Award-winning actress has built an impressive career across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, starring in films such as Nenu Sailaja, Rajinimurugan, Sarkar, Dasara and Mahanati, for which she won the National Award for Best Actress.

She made her Hindi film debut with Baby John in 2024 and has now ventured into the streaming space with Netflix's Akka.

In the series, Keerthy plays Bhavani, a powerful woman at the centre of a fierce rivalry with Radhika Apte's Rudra.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru, the gangster drama explores power, loyalty and revenge, with women calling the shots.

But when she's not commanding the screen, Keerthy is giving us plenty of fashion moments to talk about.

IMAGE: Who needs a traditional sari when you can make a statement in black and ivory?

Keerthy gives monochrome dressing a fashionable twist in this strapless black corset paired with an ivory lower garment.

The feather-like fabric detail draped around her arm adds an artsy flourish, while a gold serpent necklace brings just the right amount of edge. All photographs: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

IMAGE: Keerthy clearly didn't get the memo that brocade is only for weddings and festive saris.

She gives the heritage textile a rather cool makeover in this Amit Aggarwal fusion look, pairing a black and gold brocade pencil skirt with a high-neck satin blouse and a metallic bronze blazer casually thrown over her shoulders.

But it's the accessories that really sell the retro mood: Round sunglasses, a black beret and a massive gold coin necklace. It's giving vintage fashion editor on her way to a very important appointment!

IMAGE: Why settle for an ordinary jumpsuit when you can have one with a whole lot of sparkle?

Keerthy takes the fusion route in a metallic woven jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline and pleated wide-leg trousers.

The subtle multicoloured sheen gives the outfit a gorgeous liquid-metal finish, but the real fun begins with the heavily embellished cropped bolero jacket.

More is definitely more here!

IMAGE: If you thought a traditional Banarasi sari had to look predictable, Keerthy would like a word.

Her teal-blue and forest-green drape is a beautiful celebration of the classic weave, with a rich gold zari border doing most of the talking.

She keeps the blouse simple in emerald green, allowing her jewellery to take centre stage. And what jewellery it is!

A chunky multicoloured stone choker is paired with a long gold chain featuring an oversized crescent-shaped pendant.

IMAGE: Gold is a festive favourite, but Keerthy's all-gold Banarasi tissue silk sharara proves that you don't need a mountain of embellishments to make an impact.

The straight-cut kurta features elbow-length sleeves and high side slits, while the voluminous, tiered sharara brings all the movement.

The beauty of this outfit lies in the rich metallic sheen of the Banarasi weave itself. A lesson in letting the outfit do the heavy lifting!

IMAGE: A shirt and skirt combination, but make it festive! Keerthy's champagne gold button-down shirt features a collar and elbow-length sleeves, while the matching high-waisted pleated midi skirt adds a lovely flared silhouette.

A fabric belt ties the look together, while tinted aviators, a classic watch and pointed pumps give it a distinctly 1970s-inspired feel.

It's giving vintage holiday wardrobe, and we're already taking notes.

IMAGE: Keerthy's mauve-lavender ensemble brings together Kanchipuram silk and the traditional kaashu maala, celebrating her Tamil and Kerala roots in one stunning look.

The voluminous lehenga features gold buta motifs and a thick zari border, while the matching strapless bustier gives the heritage textile a contemporary edge. The jacket-style dupatta, draped over her shoulders and cinched at the waist, adds an unexpected twist.

It's more than just a glamorous outfit; it's a beautiful nod to her heritage, with a modern-day royal twist!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff