Katrina-Vicky, Parineeti-Raghav Have Fun With The '80s Trend

Forget coordinated Instagram outfits. If these celebrity couples had lived in the '80s, matching denim, neon windbreakers, giant hoops and oversized sunglasses would have been their love language.

ChatGPT has given us a peek at what some of our favourite couples might have looked like in the decade of big hair and even bigger fashion choices. The result? Cheesy, colourful and ridiculously fun.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav look ready for an '80s carnival in this colourful makeover. Her teased hair, pink hoops and neon bangles bring the pop while Raghav’s vibrant colour-blocked windbreaker and aviators complete the throwback couple aesthetic.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita and Rohit look like they’ve been pulled straight from a sunny '80s holiday album. Anita’s voluminous hair, silk scarf and denim jacket set the tone, while Rohit’s open-collar shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses bring the retro charm. Their little one’s palm-tree tee seals the family-picture fantasy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vickat Pedia/Instagram

Katrina and Vicky fully commit to coordinated dressing with matching colour-blocked windbreakers. Kat gets the big hair and pink hoops while Vicky brings the retro moustache, curly hair and oversized shades. Honestly, they look like the stars of an unreleased '80s music video.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipika Kakar/Instagram

Nothing says '80s couple quite like matching double denim. Dipika and Shoaib both pair oversized denim jackets with high-waisted jeans and leather belts, while bright pink and red accents, aviators and scrunchies take the coordinated look into full retro territory.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

Debina and Gurmeet prove that double denim was practically a relationship requirement in the '80s. Her off-shoulder denim jacket, pink top and voluminous curls complement Gurmeet’s denim layers, graphic tee and curly hair, while the vintage camera adds an extra dose of nostalgia.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun and Neha look like they’ve stepped straight into an '80s teen movie. Neha’s denim jacket, red top, matching headband and hoops coordinate perfectly with Arjun’s denim layers and vintage Miami Vice tee.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff