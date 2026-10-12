Katrina Kaif Shuts The Trolls Up With...

Katrina Kaif served two jaw-dropping looks in London and honestly, the timing couldn’t be better.

After being trolled a few weeks ago, the actor gave it right back without saying a word.

As she celebrated one year of Kay Beauty in the city, Katrina stepped out in two outfits that let her aura do all the talking. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, both looks were a masterclass in quiet luxury, sculptural tailoring and effortless confidence.

No long explanations, no dramatic clapbacks, just Katrina looking incredible and letting the trolls stay mad.

The Malkin In Grey

All photographs: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the malkin of a Rs 400 crore business took quiet luxury into seriously fashion-forward territory with a monochromatic ensemble by Toteme.

The oversized blazer featured an extended scarf collar that wrapped across the front, creating layers and an almost sculptural effect. She paired it with a matching dhoti-skirt, exuding major lady Dhurandhar vibes.

Sleek pointed-toe knee-high leather boots balanced the fluid proportions, while black rectangular Linda Farrow sunglasses and a clutch added a sharp finish. With her hair falling in loose waves, Katrina makes the case for power dressing that doesn’t need a single loud colour to command attention.

Plum Power, Zero Explanations

For her second London outing, also styled by Rhea Kapoor, Katrina opted for rich plum and took monochrome dressing up a notch.

Her tailored Roksanda blazer came with a long scarf draped over one shoulder, creating an asymmetric silhouette that felt both architectural and fluid. Underneath, a matching liquid-satin midi slip dress from Veronica Beard added a soft sheen, playing beautifully against the blazer’s structured lines.

Black pointed-toe knee-high boots by Jimmy Choo grounded the look, while chunky gold earrings brought a striking contrast to the deep purple palette. Consider this a masterclass in letting your clothes do the talking and doing it exceptionally well.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff