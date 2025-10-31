HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Not Ready For Halloween? Inspo From Katrina, Janhvi...

Not Ready For Halloween? Inspo From Katrina, Janhvi...

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 12:08 IST

x

This Halloween, we are going to give the fake blood and witch hats a rest and turn it into a fashion moment.

Our fave celebs have already done the homework for you -- from Katrina Kaif's chaotic Harley Quinn to Ananya Panday's iconic Poo energy -- these looks are proof that spooky and stylish can go hand-in-hand.

Here's your last minute inspiration to catch some stares (and scares) at a Halloween party. 

IMAGE: Trust Katrina Kaif to make crazy look couture. With smudged lipstick, pigtails and that chaotic Harley Quinn energy from The Suicide Squad, she proves all you really need this Halloween is confidence and a little bit of mischief. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Too lazy to plan? Janhvi Kapoor’s got you. All it takes is a black dress, dark lipstick and smokey eyes to turn into Morticia Addams from The Wednesday. Easy and just the right amount of spooky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday didn’t just dress up, she became Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The glam, the sass, the 'whatever' attitude -- perfection. Just arrive wearing a pink crop top and beige skirt and say, 'Tell me how it was?' Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: From nerd to queen in a tiara! Shanaya Kapoor’s take on Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries is every girly-girl’s dream. Just throw on a cute dress, a crown, gloves and sneakers and you’re ready to run Genovia! Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopped straight into the spotlight (quite literally) dressed as an adorable Easter bunny. Bunny ears, corset and a mini skirt -- that’s all you need to turn into a main character. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor’s Halloween look is iconic and easy to recreate. Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe in a black dress and a blond wig with those signature curls. Don’t forget the red lip and the mole on the cheek! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
 

RISHIKA SHAH
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween
8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween
Halloween Special: Graveyard Dirt Cakes
Halloween Special: Graveyard Dirt Cakes
7 spooky thrillers to read on Halloween
7 spooky thrillers to read on Halloween
How Bollywood Celebrated Halloween
How Bollywood Celebrated Halloween
Images: Hotties in Halloween lingerie!
Images: Hotties in Halloween lingerie!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Alzheimer's Disease

VIDEOS

Moradabad Students Honour Sardar Patel with Giant Portrait1:13

Moradabad Students Honour Sardar Patel with Giant Portrait

PM Modi flags off fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat1:45

PM Modi flags off fleet of eco-friendly electric buses in...

Congress pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary3:44

Congress pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO