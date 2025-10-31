Not Ready For Halloween? Inspo From Katrina, Janhvi...

This Halloween, we are going to give the fake blood and witch hats a rest and turn it into a fashion moment.

Our fave celebs have already done the homework for you -- from Katrina Kaif's chaotic Harley Quinn to Ananya Panday's iconic Poo energy -- these looks are proof that spooky and stylish can go hand-in-hand.

Here's your last minute inspiration to catch some stares (and scares) at a Halloween party.

IMAGE: Trust Katrina Kaif to make crazy look couture. With smudged lipstick, pigtails and that chaotic Harley Quinn energy from The Suicide Squad, she proves all you really need this Halloween is confidence and a little bit of mischief. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Too lazy to plan? Janhvi Kapoor’s got you. All it takes is a black dress, dark lipstick and smokey eyes to turn into Morticia Addams from The Wednesday. Easy and just the right amount of spooky. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday didn’t just dress up, she became Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The glam, the sass, the 'whatever' attitude -- perfection. Just arrive wearing a pink crop top and beige skirt and say, 'Tell me how it was?' Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: From nerd to queen in a tiara! Shanaya Kapoor’s take on Princess Mia from The Princess Diaries is every girly-girl’s dream. Just throw on a cute dress, a crown, gloves and sneakers and you’re ready to run Genovia! Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan hopped straight into the spotlight (quite literally) dressed as an adorable Easter bunny. Bunny ears, corset and a mini skirt -- that’s all you need to turn into a main character. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram