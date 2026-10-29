What's Your Perfect Karwa Chauth Look?

Karwa Chauth is all about love, traditions, dressing up and, of course, making that moon sighting worth the wait. But while some women swear by a classic red sari, others would rather experiment with bold colours, statement jewellery or a contemporary twist on ethnic wear.

So, what should you wear this Karwa Chauth? Well, your outfit might just depend on the kind of wife you are!

Are you the hopeless romantic who loves old-school traditions, the fashionista who goes all out with her accessories or the modern bride who likes to do things her own way?

Take inspiration from these celebrity looks and find your Karwa Chauth style personality.

The Romantic Wife

IMAGE: If your idea of a perfect Karwa Chauth involves a beautiful sari, a lovingly prepared thali and all the rituals done just right, Alia Bhatt’s look is for you.

Her bright pink silk sari, paired with a turquoise blouse with puffed sleeves, is festive without being over the top.

Gold jhumkas, matching bangles and a neat low bun complete the look.

It’s proof that sometimes, the classics really are unbeatable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The Extra-In-Love Wife

IMAGE: You believe love deserves a grand gesture and your Karwa Chauth outfit should make an equally grand statement.

Deepika Padukone’s vibrant magenta kurta, covered in colourful embroidery, is paired with a spectacular tiered choker featuring pearls, emeralds and rubies.

You’re the wife who goes all out, whether it’s planning a surprise for your partner or making sure your festive look gets its own moment in the family album.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

The Modern Power-Couple Wife

IMAGE: You love tradition but you’re not afraid to rewrite the rules.

Priyanka Chopra’s white lace sari and corset blouse bring a contemporary edge to festive dressing.

A bold gold-and-diamond choker, matching maangtikka and pearl bracelets add plenty of bridal glamour.

Your relationship is a partnership of equals and your personal style reflects that confidence.

Who says Karwa Chauth has to mean a conventional red outfit?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Old-School Filmi Wife

IMAGE: You’re a romantic at heart and no celebration is complete without a little Bollywood magic.

Kareena Kapoor’s deep maroon anarkali, featuring bandhani-style patterns and a richly embroidered bodice, feels straight out of a classic Hindi film.

A sheer dupatta, delicate drop earrings and loose waves make the look even more enchanting.

You’re the wife who believes in grand romance, meaningful traditions and dressing up just because the occasion deserves it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The Fun, Unconventional Wife

IMAGE: Matching everything? Not your thing.

Rakul Preet Singh’s bright yellow sari and eclectic multicoloured blouse are made for the woman who likes to play by her own fashion rules.

With colourful patchwork, contrasting pink and purple accents, and statement gold earrings, this outfit is anything but predictable.

You’re the fun-loving wife who keeps the relationship lively, brings spontaneity into everyday life and isn’t afraid to stand out from the crowd.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

The Quietly Elegant Wife

IMAGE: You don’t need a hundred accessories to make an impression.

Rashmika Mandanna’s cream sari with a scalloped embroidered border and a contrasting crimson blouse proves that thoughtful details can be more powerful than excess.

A simple choker and a classic low bun complete the understated ensemble.

You’re the wife who finds beauty in the little things, values meaningful moments over grand displays and knows that elegance never needs to shout.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The Luxe-Minimalist Wife

IMAGE: You like your celebrations polished, your wardrobe sophisticated and your jewellery just dramatic enough.

Athiya Shetty’s champagne-gold salwar suit, with tonal embroidery and matching straight-cut trousers, is an elegant alternative to the traditional sari.

Oversized metallic earrings and an embellished potli bag add just the right amount of festive sparkle.

You’re the wife who believes less can be more, provided every detail is thoughtfully chosen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff