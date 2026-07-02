Karnataka Recipe: Mallika's Stuffed Gourd Curry

Heerekayi Ennegai is a stuffed ridge gourd curry from Karnataka that uses a masala of peanuts, coconut, tamarind, jaggery and a range of spices.
Pratibha Kumari Singh locates the recipe from Mallika who says the curry is best eaten with rice, chapattis or Jolada Rottis or rotis made from millets.
Mallika prefers making the dish with a little extra gravy, and therefore adds more water to the recipe. But opt to make it with less water for a thicker, slightly drier version instead.
Heerekayi Ennegai
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
For the ridge gourd
- 3 medium heerekayi or turai or ridge gourd
- 2 tbsp oil
- ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
- Few curry leaves
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Handful green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish
For the masala
- 2 tbsp peanuts
- 2 tbsp grated fresh coconut
- 1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 4-5 dried red chillies
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 2 pods garlic
- Small piece tamarind
- ½ tsp jaggery
- 1 tsp salt
- Water
Method
- Wash and lightly peel the ridge gourd, keeping some of the green skin intact.
Cut into thick, ½-inch rounds and make a slit in each piece without cutting through completely.
Dry roast the peanuts, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chillies until aromatic.
Add the coconut and roast lightly.
Lightly sauté the onion and the garlic with the spices to remove the raw smell.
Take off heat.
- In a mixer, blend all the roasted ingredients with the tamarind, jaggery and a little water to make a thick masala paste.
Stuff the masala into each ridge gourd piece and keep any remaining masala aside for the gravy.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan or a kadhai over medium heat.
Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and let crackle.
Arrange the stuffed ridge gourd pieces in the pan.
Add the remaining masala and a little water.
Cover and cook over a low heat until the ridge gourd becomes soft and absorbs the flavours.
Once the oil from the masala begins to separate and rise to the surface, that indicates that the curry has cooked properly.
Adjust salt and simmer for a few minutes until the curry thickens slightly.
Add the coriander leaves and cool for 5 minutes.
- Serve hot with rice or flatbread.