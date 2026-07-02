Karnataka Recipe: Mallika's Stuffed Gourd Curry

Heerekayi Ennegai is a stuffed ridge gourd curry from Karnataka that uses a masala of peanuts, coconut, tamarind, jaggery and a range of spices.

Pratibha Kumari Singh locates the recipe from Mallika who says the curry is best eaten with rice, chapattis or Jolada Rottis or rotis made from millets.

Mallika prefers making the dish with a little extra gravy, and therefore adds more water to the recipe. But opt to make it with less water for a thicker, slightly drier version instead.

Photograph: Pratibha Singh for Rediff

Heerekayi Ennegai

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

For the ridge gourd

3 medium heerekayi or turai or ridge gourd

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

Few curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Handful green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

For the masala

2 tbsp peanuts

2 tbsp grated fresh coconut

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

4-5 dried red chillies

1 small onion, chopped

2 pods garlic

Small piece tamarind

½ tsp jaggery

1 tsp salt

Water

Method