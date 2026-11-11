Kareena's Diwali Look Had A Heirloom Worth Crores!

Kareena Kapoor Khan didn't need a heavily embellished lehenga or a traditional silk sari to make a statement this Diwali.

Bebo arrived in a custom silver-embroidered kaftan, a matching turban and some seriously extraordinary royal jewellery. And we're not talking about your usual festive diamonds!

For Diwali 2026, Kareena teamed up with Jaipur-based Designer Punit Balana and Stylist Rhea Kapoor for an ensemble that celebrated royal Indian craftsmanship.

But the real showstoppers were the heirloom jewels she wore, some of which have been passed down through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family for generations.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Silver, But Make It Royal

Moving away from the usual festive silhouettes, Kareena opted for a flowing beige kaftan featuring intricate hand embroidery in pure silver, or chandi.

Punit Balana reimagined traditional Rajasthani gota ribbon using real silver, creating a delicate lattice-like jaal pattern inspired by Rajasthani architecture, along with intricate leaf motifs.

She paired the oversized kaftan with a matching draped turban, giving the ensemble a distinctly regal, almost Begum-like aesthetic. But while the outfit was certainly impressive, it was the jewellery that truly stole the spotlight.

The 200-Year-Old Diamond Kalgi

Pinned to Kareena's turban was an extraordinary three-feathered diamond kalgi, an antique heirloom believed to be around 200 years old.

The ornament was held in place by four rows of pearls and is part of the royal jewellery collection inherited through Saif's paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

According to cultural historian Deepthi Sasidharan, the three feathers are inspired by the heraldic badge of the prince of Wales. The design commemorates Nawab Hamidullah Khan's service as honorary aide-de-camp to Edward, prince of Wales, in 1921-1922.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've seen the kalgi make an appearance. Saif wore the very same heirloom on his wedding day!

A 30-Carat Emerald With A Sacred Inscription

If the diamond kalgi wasn't impressive enough, Kareena also wore a spectacular 30-carat emerald pendant that once belonged to the begum of Bhopal.

The precious stone is intricately carved with Ayat-ul-Kursi, a revered Quranic verse, making it an heirloom with both historical and spiritual significance.

She layered the emerald pendant with a chunky antique gold choker from her personal collection, which she had previously worn at her wedding.

The combination of the carved emerald, antique gold and royal diamonds made for a jewellery moment that was impossible to overlook.

Is The Kalgi Really Worth Crores?

There's been plenty of speculation around the value of Kareena's royal heirloom. Some reports have suggested that the 200-year-old diamond and pearl kalgi alone could be worth approximately Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million). However, there is no publicly available official appraisal confirming this valuation.

Regardless of its monetary worth, the ornament's history makes it extraordinary. From its connection to the erstwhile Bhopal royal family to Saif wearing it on his wedding day, this is jewellery that carries generations of stories.

And Kareena just gave it a spectacular Diwali outing!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff