Kareena's Cool Plot Twist Has No Daayra!

Some fashion collaborations are about a campaign. This one is about history. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ritu Kumar share a friendship that goes far beyond clothes, making Bebo the perfect muse for the designer’s latest couture collection.

Their connection became even more personal when a beautiful piece that once belonged to the Begum of Bhopal was gifted to Kareena’s mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, who wore it on her wedding day. Years later, Ritu lovingly restored the heirloom for Kareena to wear on her shaadi to Saif Ali Khan.

So when Kareena stepped into Ritu Kumar’s latest collection, she wasn’t simply modelling couture; she was stepping into a story she has been part of for years. And these looks capture that beautiful meeting of archival craft, old-world glamour and Bebo’s unmistakable star power.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena brings some serious attitude to the Mehroz bodysuit and embroidered cape. The rich rust and black palette, intricate paisleys and bold thigh-high slit give traditional craftsmanship a decidedly modern edge. It’s giving royal court meets red carpet after dark vibes.

Who says zardozi belongs only on lehengas? Kareena pairs an embroidered Rajwadi blouse and chogha-inspired jacket with denim jeans covered in intricate zardozi patchwork lifted from an archival sherwani. It’s heritage with a very cool plot twist.

This Jamawar gown is basically a piece of history turned into couture. Draped in intricate paisleys, aari work, sequins and zardozi, Kareena looks every bit the golden-era heroine. The polki necklace and pulled-back bun only make the vintage fantasy more convincing.

Kareena proves that royal craftsmanship can have a place in your workwear wardrobe too. The sharply tailored Jaisalmer jacket and pencil skirt bring structure, while the vibrant block prints and maroon shawl make it regal. Maharani vibes from office to evening.

An ivory Jamawar sari already has timeless appeal but Kareena gives it a thoroughly modern spin with a strapless corset blouse. The sweeping embroidered pallu and luxurious shawl bring back old-world grandeur, while the silhouette keeps the look firmly in the now.

Barefoot, heels casually abandoned on the floor and still looking this glamorous? Kareena makes it look easy. The Ziba jacket, embroidered bralette and flowing ivory skirt create a relaxed after-party mood, while the archival detailing ensures there’s nothing casual about the craftsmanship.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff