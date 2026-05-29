Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt's Looks Painted With Love

In a world full of mass-produced prints and fast fashion, hand-painted outfits are bringing back the magic of wearable art.

From dreamy florals to personalised details and scenic landscapes, celebrities are turning their saris, gowns, and corsets into moving canvases. The result? Looks that feel intimate, luxurious, and completely one-of-a-kind.

Whether it's delicate brushstrokes on organza or dramatic painted motifs across couture silhouettes, these stars prove fashion can be as artistic as a gallery wall.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor made hand-painted fashion feel so personal in her powder blue Picchika sari. The sheer organza drape featured dreamy floral artwork, delicate gota patti accents and the ultimate diva touch is 'Bebo' painted across the sari in bold pink script. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's white Sabyasachi sari looked straight out of a romantic painting. The soft pink roses and lush green foliage hand-painted across the drape added an old-world charm, while the thin gold border and embroidered pink blouse gave the look a regal finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma embraced understated elegance in a sage green organza sari adorned with hand-painted florals in pastel pink, peach, and yellow hues. The delicate sequinned border added just the right amount of sparkle, proving that hand-painted fashion works beautifully even when kept subtle and minimal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif's orange Tarun Tahiliani sari brought a burst of colour to hand-painted couture. Featuring oversized lilac and blue floral motifs brushed onto sheer fabric, the sari resembled an artist's canvas in motion. The contrasting blue sequinned border elevated the dreamy aesthetic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram IMAGE: Trust Sonam Kapoor to make wearable art look avant-garde. Her mint-green Anamika Khanna ensemble featured a voluminous hand-painted lehenga skirt blooming with pastel florals, layered with delicate embroidery. Styled with a matching dupatta, the outfit was so ethereal.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram IMAGE: Alia Bhatt turned heads at Cannes 2026 in a Yash Patil ball gown featuring breathtaking hand-painted artwork by Basuri Chokshi . Inspired by the French Riviera, the gown showcased scenic gardens, lavender fields, and coastal landscapes painted across layers of silk organza and tulle. The fairytale silhouette and dreamy brushstrokes made it look like a moving watercolour painting.

Janhvi Kapoor