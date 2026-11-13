Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn has introduced the Rebel Pro in India, adding a budget-friendly smartphone to its portfolio.

The handset features a 120 Hz display, a 64 MP rear camera, a 6,000 mAh battery.

Karbonn Rebel Pro with MediaTek Helio G81, Android 16, 20W fast wired charging available in India at Rs 11,499

1. Price: Rs 14,999

The Karbonn Rebel Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 in India, but is available at a launch price of Rs 12,499.

Buyers can also avail of a Rs 1,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 11,499.

2. Display: 120 Hz Refresh Rate

The handset sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a refined glass finish.

3. Processor: Octa-core Power

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G81 processor, clocked at up to 2.0 GHz.

4. Camera: 64 MP Rear Setup

It features a 64 MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 16 MP front camera.

5. Software: Android 16

The handsets run Android 16, promising a bloatware-free user experience.

The company also guarantees 2 years of OS upgrades and 2 years of security updates.

6. IP Rating: IP64

The handsets come with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

7. Battery: 6,000 mAh

The Karbonn Rebel Pro uses a 6,000 mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging over a wired connection.