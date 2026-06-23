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Jiya Shankar, Sreeleela's Shades Of Blue For Every Mood

By RISHIKA SHAH June 23, 2026 12:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Blue is one of those rare shades that can instantly define your mood and, quite ironically, even beat the blues for you.

Whether it’s a soft pastel that feels calming or a rich jewel tone that exudes confidence, every shade of blue brings its own kind of joy. And during the monsoons, when gloomy skies and grey days can dampen your spirits, there’s no better colour to reach for.

Consider this your sign to wear more blue this season because these celebrity-approved looks prove there’s a shade for every rainy-day mood.

Aqua Blue for the escape-the-blues mood

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: The colour of tropical waters and carefree vacations, aqua blue is for those days when you’re craving a little escape. Jiya’s breezy blue look feels like a mini holiday in outfit form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

 

Sky Blue for an optimistic mood

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: Light, cheerful, and endlessly calming, sky blue instantly lifts your mood. Kiara’s dreamy blue ensemble is perfect for anyone who likes their fashion with a side of good vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

Powder Blue for a romantic mood

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Soft and romantic, powder blue is the sartorial equivalent of a rainy-day love song. Janhvi’s look is delicate, feminine and made for monsoon events where you want to look pretty and feel comfortable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Royal Blue for a confident mood

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Royal blue is confidence bottled into a colour. Rich and striking, it lets your outfit to do all the talking, just like Suhana’s statement-making look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Midnight Blue for a mysterious mood

Sara Arjun

IMAGE: Deep and mysterious, midnight blue mirrors cloudy skies and late-night drives in the rain. Sara's look proves that dark blue can feel every bit as glamorous as black. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram

 

Teal Blue for a bold mood

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Part blue, part green and full of personality, teal is for the fashion lover who likes standing out without being too loud. Shanaya’s outfit brings just the right amount of drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

Ice Blue for a refreshed mood

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Cool, crisp, and incredibly refreshing, ice blue feels like the first breeze after a downpour. Sreeleela’s stunning sari captures that fresh, just-after-the-rain sparkle perfectly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

More News Coverage

Sara ArjunSuhana KhanJanhvi KapoorKiara AdvaniJoya Shankar

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