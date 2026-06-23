Jiya Shankar, Sreeleela's Shades Of Blue For Every Mood

Blue is one of those rare shades that can instantly define your mood and, quite ironically, even beat the blues for you.

Whether it’s a soft pastel that feels calming or a rich jewel tone that exudes confidence, every shade of blue brings its own kind of joy. And during the monsoons, when gloomy skies and grey days can dampen your spirits, there’s no better colour to reach for.

Consider this your sign to wear more blue this season because these celebrity-approved looks prove there’s a shade for every rainy-day mood.

Aqua Blue for the escape-the-blues mood

IMAGE: The colour of tropical waters and carefree vacations, aqua blue is for those days when you’re craving a little escape. Jiya’s breezy blue look feels like a mini holiday in outfit form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Sky Blue for an optimistic mood

IMAGE: Light, cheerful, and endlessly calming, sky blue instantly lifts your mood. Kiara’s dreamy blue ensemble is perfect for anyone who likes their fashion with a side of good vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Powder Blue for a romantic mood

powder blue is the sartorial equivalent of a rainy-day love song. Janhvi’s look is delicate, feminine and made for monsoon events where you want to look pretty and feel comfortable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Soft and romantic,is the sartorial equivalent of a rainy-day love song. Janhvi’s look is delicate, feminine and made for monsoon events where you want to look pretty and feel comfortable.

Royal Blue for a confident mood

IMAGE: Royal blue is confidence bottled into a colour. Rich and striking, it lets your outfit to do all the talking, just like Suhana’s statement-making look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Midnight Blue for a mysterious mood

Sara's look proves that dark blue can feel every bit as glamorous as black. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Arjun/Instagram IMAGE: Deep and mysterious, midnight blue mirrors cloudy skies and late-night drives in the rain.'s look proves that dark blue can feel every bit as glamorous as black.

Teal Blue for a bold mood

Shanaya’s outfit brings just the right amount of drama. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Part blue, part green and full of personality, teal is for the fashion lover who likes standing out without being too loud.’s outfit brings just the right amount of drama.

Ice Blue for a refreshed mood