Jiya Shankar, Aashna Hegde's Perfect Proposal Outfit

If there's one outfit that deserves as much thought as the ring itself, it's the one you get proposed in. Jiya Shankar recently got engaged to businessman Kaaran Dhanak, and her dreamy dress instantly became proposal-style inspiration.

Soft silhouettes, enchanting florals and pretty pastels have become the unofficial dress code for modern proposals, creating photos you'll happily look back on forever.

Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a dreamy holiday or simply manifesting the moment, these celebrity-approved looks are made for saying, ‘Yes!’

Jiya Shankar

IMAGE: Jiya's pale yellow halter dress is proposal perfection. The corset bodice flatters, the oversized bow steals hearts and the soft shade looks straight out of a fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

Nitibha Kaul

IMAGE: A breezy white mini dress and flowers in the background? It doesn't get more proposal-coded than this. Sweet, timeless and guaranteed to look gorgeous in every photo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Aashna Shroff

IMAGE: Covered in delicate floral embroidery, this playful mini feels like it belongs in a secret garden. Perfect for a proposal followed by an endless photo dump. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Shroff/Instagram

Aashna Hegde

IMAGE: Sometimes all you need is a crisp white halter dress and simple gold jewellery. Minimal, elegant and effortlessly chic, this is quiet luxury done right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashna Hegde/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: Soft florals, puff sleeves and a flowing silhouette make this pretty-as-a-picture maxi feel like it was designed for a sunset proposal. Romance practically comes stitched into it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Mrunal Panchal

IMAGE: Who says proposals only call for dresses? Mrunal's twinning traditional look is perfect for intimate family celebrations and those picture-perfect roka moments that follow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Panchal/Instagram

Sejal Kumar

IMAGE: An ivory gown with a full skirt guarantees main-character energy. If you've always imagined feeling like a princess when the question is popped, this is the dress to bookmark. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sejal Kumar/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff