Jiya, Radhika's Baby Doll Mood

Babydoll dresses are fashion’s answer to playing dress-up, no matter your age.
With their flirty hemlines, floaty silhouettes and undeniable charm, they instantly bring a touch of whimsy to any wardrobe.
Sweet and stylish, these celeb-approved picks prove that looking doll-like isn’t just for fairytales; it’s one of summer’s biggest fashion moods.
Jiya Shankar
IMAGE: Jiya Shankar
proves that you can never go wrong with a crisp white babydoll. The corset-inspired bodice keeps things polished while the flared skirt brings all the fun charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram
Radhika Seth
IMAGE: Light, airy and straight out of a Pinterest board, Radhika Seth’s lace-trimmed babydoll dress is perfect for romantic brunches, vacations and every photo-op in between. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash
IMAGE: Who said babydoll dresses can’t be dramatic? Tejasswi Prakash
takes the trend into fairytale territory with a voluminous blush-pink gown that looks straight out of a modern-day ball. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
IMAGE: Tiny florals, a cute ribbon detail and a matching red cardigan? Khushi Kapoor
’s babydoll look is giving vintage romance vibes with a Gen Z twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
Deepika Padukone
IMAGE: Deepika Padukone’s relaxed white babydoll dress is the kind of effortless summer staple you’ll want to live in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
Shaleena Nathani
IMAGE: Babydoll dresses get a bold makeover in Shaleena Nathani’s metallic purple number. It is made for those who like their fashion with a little extra attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram
Kriti Sanon
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon’s apple-green babydoll dress is proof that a vibrant colour can instantly lift a simple silhouette. The quirky embellishments add to its fun-girl appeal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram