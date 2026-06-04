Jiya, Radhika's Baby Doll Mood

Babydoll dresses are fashion’s answer to playing dress-up, no matter your age.

With their flirty hemlines, floaty silhouettes and undeniable charm, they instantly bring a touch of whimsy to any wardrobe.

Sweet and stylish, these celeb-approved picks prove that looking doll-like isn’t just for fairytales; it’s one of summer’s biggest fashion moods.

Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar proves that you can never go wrong with a crisp white babydoll. The corset-inspired bodice keeps things polished while the flared skirt brings all the fun charm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram IMAGE:proves that you can never go wrong with a crisp white babydoll. The corset-inspired bodice keeps things polished while the flared skirt brings all the fun charm.

Radhika Seth

IMAGE: Light, airy and straight out of a Pinterest board, Radhika Seth’s lace-trimmed babydoll dress is perfect for romantic brunches, vacations and every photo-op in between. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Seth/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: Who said babydoll dresses can’t be dramatic? Tejasswi Prakash takes the trend into fairytale territory with a voluminous blush-pink gown that looks straight out of a modern-day ball.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s babydoll look is giving vintage romance vibes with a Gen Z twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Tiny florals, a cute ribbon detail and a matching red cardigan?’s babydoll look is giving vintage romance vibes with a Gen Z twist.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone’s relaxed white babydoll dress is the kind of effortless summer staple you’ll want to live in. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Shaleena Nathani

IMAGE: Babydoll dresses get a bold makeover in Shaleena Nathani’s metallic purple number. It is made for those who like their fashion with a little extra attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Kriti Sanon