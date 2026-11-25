Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has made history by becoming Miss Universe 2026, marking the first time a married woman and mother has won the prestigious title following significant rule changes in the international beauty pageant.

IMAGE: Miss Universe 2026 Jennifer Barreto. All photographs: Kind courtesy Miss Universe/Instagram

Key Points Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026, triumphing over contestants from 116 countries.

Barreto's win is historic as she is the first married woman and mother to secure the Miss Universe title.

India's contestant, Kaziah Liz Mejo, a law student from Keralam, did not advance to the Top 12.

The Miss Universe pageant recently amended its rules to allow married women, mothers, and remove the upper age limit for contestants.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, taking home the title after competing against contestants from 116 countries.

Venezuela's Clara Goetz and the Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez were among the finalists.

India's hopes ended after 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo failed to make it to the Top 12.

The official Miss Universe Instagram page announced the winner along with a caption that read, 'The universe welcomes its new queen, Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico!'

India's Journey At Miss Universe 2026

Kaziah Liz Mejo, a law student from Keralam, could not qualify for the next round ahead of the evening gown round, bringing her journey at the international pageant to an end.

However, her participation was special for Keralam as she became the first woman from the state to win the Miss Universe India title.

Originally from Mavelikkara, Mejo grew up in Abu Dhabi, where she studied at the Emirates National School, St Joseph's School and Abu Dhabi Indian School. She is currently pursuing a law degree in Bengaluru while also working as a model.

Six wins for Puerto Rico

The grand finale took place at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as the international beauty pageant marked its 75th year.

The reigning Miss Universe, Fatima Bosch from Mexico, crowned her successor.

With her win, Barreto has become the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to win the Miss Universe title. She joins the list of former winners from the country, including Marisol Malaret (1970), Deborah Carthy-Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres (1993), Denise Quinones (2001) and Zuleyka Rivera (2006).

Interestingly, Barreto's win also brings back memories of 2001, when Denise Quinones won the title on home soil as the pageant was held in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

India, meanwhile, has won the Miss Universe crown three times. Sushmita Sen brought the title home in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000 and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

Why this win is historic

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer Barreto is the first married woman and mother -- she has a daughter with her husband Yan Carlos Barreto Calderon -- to win the title.

She holds two masters' degrees -- one in psychology and one in clinical social work

Till the pageant's 72nd edition in 2023, only unmarried women were allowed to compete. The rules stated that contestants could not have been married before the pageant and could not get married during their year long reign.

The next year, the rules were amended once again to remove the upper age limit; till then only those who were above 18 and under 29 could compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff