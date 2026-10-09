'Jeffrey Archer Made Me Fall In Love With Reading'

Aneil R Vyas and Nihar Ranjan B will always celebrate Jeffrey Archer in their bookshelves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeffrey Archer

There are authors you read.

And then there are authors who become a part of your life.

For me, Jeffrey Archer was one of them.

I must have read almost every Jeffrey Archer novel I could get my hands on. Kane & Abel, A Matter of Honour, Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less, The Prodigal Daughter, Shall We Tell the President?, A Twist In The Tale… and so many more.

I was, simply put, an ardent admirer.

But Archer gave me something beyond the pleasure of his stories.

His books also helped me improve my written English.

Reading him was never like studying English. His language was accessible, elegant and wonderfully readable. Somewhere along the way, without even realising it, I began to understand how words could be put together with clarity, rhythm and precision. For that, I will always be grateful.

But what kept me coming back was, of course, the storytelling.

Archer understood the art of making you turn the page. He knew how to build suspense. He knew how to create characters you cared about. He knew when to reveal a secret and when to hold it back.

And he had that rare ability to make you say: ‘Just one more chapter.’ And then, inevitably, it became three.

For me, Jeffrey Archer was never simply a bestselling author. He was one of those writers whose books became companions over the years -- stories remembered long after the final page had been turned.

So this is a personal tribute from one very grateful reader.

Thank you, Jeffrey Archer.

For the countless hours of reading.

For the characters I still remember.

For the twists I never saw coming.

And, most personally, for helping me become more comfortable and confident with the English language.

Some authors write books.

Some authors create worlds.

And a very special few make us fall in love with reading itself.

Jeffrey Archer was one of those few.

-- Aneil R Vyas

I have been working with Prakash Books as a branch manager in Chennai since 2015 and it has always been a joy for me whenever a new book by Jeffrey Sir arrived.

He was a truly lovely person and I had the privilege of meeting him several times during his visits for book events in Chennai. It is heartbreaking to hear of his passing.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends and all his readers around the world. His words, stories and books will continue to live forever and inspire generations to come.

With deepest respect and heartfelt condolences,

-- Nihar Ranjan B, Chennai