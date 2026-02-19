JEE Main: How Atharva Chauhan Scored 99.78 Percentile

Atharva Chauhan, who achieved a remarkable 99.78 percentile in the JEE Main exam, credited his success to disciplined study, family support and guidance from his teachers.

Key points Atharva Chauhan from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, scored 99.78 percentile in JEE Main 2026 (Session 1).

He attributes his success to his parents, teachers and a disciplined study routine.

Atharva's score broke a 10-year record at his coaching centre.

He is now preparing for JEE Main (Session 2) and JEE Advanced to secure a seat in at a top engineering institution.

Atharva Avinash Chauhan, a student from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, cleared the JEE Main 2026 (Session 1) examination with an impressive score of 99.78 percentile, breaking a 10-year record at his coaching centre and achieving one of the best results in the Khandesh region.

Speaking to ANI, an elated Atharva said, "I am very happy today. Seeing my good marks, my parents, teachers and friends are all happy. I used to be in class from 7 am to 7 pm, attending lectures and studying. I credit my success to my teachers, friends and parents. Honesty and regularity are essential when it comes to preparing for your exams."

His father, Avinash Chauhan, said he was confident his son would score well and cited his consistent academic achievements over the years. "I'm very happy today. I was confident that he would do well. His scores in school have always been good. In class 10, he had also scored 97 per cent and came first in the district... He was always a topper in studies."

He added that while Atharava maintained a disciplined study routine, he also ensured he took breaks in between.

"Whenever he came home from coaching, he would play games on his mobile for 15-20 minutes or look at his laptop for a little while. After that, he would sit down to study," Avinash said.

His coaching teacher, Savita Vani, said "I am very happy that Atharva has broken the 10-year record at my coaching centre. He got 99.78 percentile in the January shift of JEE Mains... He has achieved such a good result for the entire Khandesh region. That is a golden moment for me."

While speaking to reporters, she also highlighted Atharva's passion for achieving good results and expressed confidence in his future performance.

"He possesses the qualities necessary for a good result... Atharva has passion and he will perform equally well in the upcoming exams," added Savita.

Atharva's achievement has brought pride not only to his family but also to the Jalgaon district and the Khandesh region.

His next goals are faring well in JEE Main (Session 2) and JEE Advanced so that he can secure a seat at one of India's premier engineering institutions.