Delhi's Shubham Kumar Tops JEE Advanced

Shubham Kumar from the IIT-Delhi zone has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Advanced 2026 results.

IMAGE: Shubham Kumar, left, from the Delhi zone topped the JEE Advanced 2026 exam while Arohi Deshpande is the female topper. Photographs: Kind courtesy jeeadv.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has announced the results of the IIT-JEE Advanced 2026.

Shubham Kumar from the IIT-Delhi zone has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 330 out of 360 marks while Arohi Deshpande emerged as the female topper in this year's examination. Arohi secured 280 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026.

Speaking to PTI, Shubham, whose father Shiv Kumar is a hardware businessman in Gaya, Bihar, and mother Kanchan is a homemaker, said, "I had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years and I was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. Now that I have secured All India Rank 1, I feel very happy."

Shubham devoted eight to 10 hours for studies in a day and indulged in cricket and badminton only on Sundays. "When in stress, I would meditate for five to 10 minutes," he said.

The topper aims to pursue a BTech in computer science at IIT-Bombay.

This year, two more students from the Delhi zone -- Kabir Chhillar and Jatain Chahar -- secured the second and third ranks respectively.

About IIT-JEE 2026

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is India's most competitive engineering entrance test for admission into top engineering colleges in the country including the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The JEE is conducted annually in two stages -- JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

While JEE Main serves as the gateway to admission in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded institutions, the top performers in JEE Main qualify to appear for JEE Advanced for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This year, JEE Main 2026 session 1 was held from January 21 to 30, while session 2 took place in April. The session 2 results, which determines the final rankings and eligibility for JEE Advanced, were declared in April.

The JEE Advanced exam was conducted in two shifts on May 17. Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 pm while paper 2 took place between 2 pm and 5 pm.

This year, 187,389 students registered for JEE Advanced, out of which 56,880 qualified.

Among the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female students.

With inputs from PTI