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The Last Date To Register For JEE Advanced 2026 Is...

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
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April 23, 2026 15:42 IST

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The last date to submit the JEE Advanced application form is May 2, 2026. The deadline to pay application fee is May 4, 2026.

How to register for IIT-JEE Advanced 2026

Kindly note the image has been used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanket Mishra/Pexels

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has announced the registration for the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2026 for candidates who have qualified in the IIT-JEE Main 2026.

The results of session 1 of the JEE Main exam was announced on February 16, 2026, followed by session 2, declared on April 20, 2026.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main will now appear for the JEE Advanced 2026 followed by counselling.

The JEE Advanced 2026 application form is now live on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in (external link).

Eligible candidates can complete their JEE Advanced 2026 online application by logging in with their JEE Main credentials.

Applicants from reserved categories must also upload valid certificates during the registration process.

Important dates for JEE Advanced 2026

  • The last date to apply for the JEE Advanced 2026 is May 2, 2026.
  • Registration begins on April 23, 2026.
  • The last date to submit application form is May 2, 2026.
  • The last date to pay application fee is May 4, 2026.
  • The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is scheduled for May 17, 2026.

How to fill the JEE Advanced 2026 application form online

Interested and eligible candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination Main may follow these simple steps to complete their JEE Advanced 2026 registration form:

  • Visit the official JEE Advanced website (jeeadv.ac.in).
  • Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link.
  • Log in using your JEE Main 2026 application number and password.
  • Enter all required personal, academic and contact details.
  • Upload documents including photograph, signature and category certificate (if applicable).
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

What is the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2026?

To apply for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must meet the following conditions:

  • Should be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates to have cleared JEE Main 2026 or must meet the official cutoff.
  • The candidate's date of birth should be on or after October 1, 2001 (relaxed to October 1, 2006, for reserved categories).
  • Should have passed Class 12 (or its equivalent) in 2025 or 2026 with physics, chemistry and mathematics.

What is the application fee for JEE Advanced 2026?

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2026 is Rs 3,200 for the unreserved category candidates and Rs 1,600 for female candidates and those from SC/ST/PwD categories.

Candidates must complete the fee payment by May 4, 2026, to successfully submit their application.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com

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