Jasmine, Vedika Wear Their Hearts On Their...

A great outfit isn't just about the fabric or the silhouette; sometimes, the sleeves that steal the show.
From romantic puff sleeves to sculptural shoulder details, the right sleeve can completely change the mood of an outfit.
Whether you're dressing up for brunch, a wedding or a red carpet moment of your own, these celebrity-approved sleeve styles deserve a place in your fashion vocabulary.
Puff sleeves
IMAGE: Think cottagecore
but make it glamorous. Puff sleeves instantly add softness and volume, making even the simplest dress feel fun, feminine and straight out of a fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
Bishop sleeves
IMAGE: Flowy through the arms and cinched at the wrists, bishop sleeves bring old-world romance with a dramatic twist. They're made for anyone who believes more volume equals more style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram
Detached puff sleeves
IMAGE: Why settle for ordinary sleeves when you can wear them separately? Detached puff sleeves add instant drama by keeping the shoulders bare
, creating a fun, fashion-forward silhouette. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram
Off-shoulder draped sleeves
IMAGE: Elegant, flattering and endlessly romantic, draped Bardot sleeves beautifully frame the collarbones while adding a touch of effortless sophistication to corset-inspired silhouettes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram
Bell sleeves
IMAGE: Fitted at the top and dramatically flared at the wrists, bell sleeves bring movement to every gesture. They're bohemian, vintage and runway-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
Cold-shoulder sleeves
IMAGE: Can't decide between sleeveless and full sleeves? Cold-shoulder designs give you the best of both worlds, adding just enough skin-baring detail to keep things interesting. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram
Floating shoulder straps
IMAGE: Not quite sleeves, not quite straps -- floating shoulder details blur the line between fashion and art. Architectural, futuristic and impossible to ignore, they're for those who love making a statement without saying a word. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff