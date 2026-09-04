Janmashtami 2026: How To Dress In The Colours Of Krishna

Janmashtami celebrates one of India's favourite gods, Lord Krishna.

From His signature peacock feather and pitambar to the lush greens of Vrindavan, the festival comes with plenty of colour inspiration. If you’re wondering what to wear this Janmashtami, why not pick a shade that not only feels festive but also matches your personality?

Here are seven colours inspired by Krishna, each with its own mood and meaning.

Red

IMAGE: Red brings the drama of a proper celebration while also nodding to the vibrant colours associated with Krishna's adornments. If you’re confident, expressive and never afraid to make an entrance, this one is calling your name. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

Yellow

IMAGE: Inspired by Krishna’s iconic pitambar, yellow is practically synonymous with Janmashtami. Bright, joyful, and full of sunshine, it’s perfect for the person who is naturally cheerful, optimistic and always bringing good energy to the room. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Blue

IMAGE: There’s no more obvious Krishna-inspired colour than blue. Deep, serene, and instantly recognisable, it suits someone who is calm under pressure, quietly confident and never needs to be the loudest person in the room to stand out. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Green

IMAGE: Think of the lush greenery of Vrindavan, where many of Krishna’s childhood stories unfolded. Fresh and earthy, green is made for the adventurous soul who loves nature, spontaneity and going wherever the day takes them. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Pink

IMAGE: Pink brings to mind the tender love associated with Radha and Krishna. Soft, pretty, and inherently romantic, it’s the perfect choice for someone who sees the world through rose-tinted glasses and believes every festive occasion deserves a little bit of romance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Orange

IMAGE: Warm and vibrant, orange captures the celebratory spirit of Janmashtami festivities and the glowing energy of temple celebrations. It belongs to the person who is always up for a plan, loves being around people and can turn even a quiet gathering into a party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Purple

IMAGE: Rich purple feels regal and slightly unexpected, making it a fun way to bring a modern twist to your Janmashtami wardrobe. It’s for the person who likes doing things differently, experiments with fashion and would rather start a trend than follow one. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff