Janhvi, Palak, Malavika's Unconventional Party Look

Blazers have officially left the boardroom and entered party territory.

The right one can be sharper than a dress, cooler than a co-ord and just dramatic enough to make an entrance.

Be it cropped tailoring, plunging necklines or jewel tones and unexpected cut-outs, these celebrity looks prove that a blazer can absolutely be the main event after dark.

Tejasswi Prakash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash takes the blazer and shrinks it to party size. The ultra-cropped silhouette, frayed edges and dramatic shoulders bring plenty of attitude while the matching midi skirt keeps things sleek.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Deepika makes a blazer-and-jeans combination feel surprisingly party-ready. The collarless cut and oversized gold buttons give classic denim a polished upgrade without making the outfit feel too serious. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Borrow your man’s tux, then make it fun. Palak’s sharp double-breasted blazer gets paired with a tiny white skirt and knee-high stilettos for a look that goes straight from cocktail hour to dance floor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Corporate dressing but with absolutely no corporate behaviour. Shanaya’s deconstructed blazer uses a dramatic midriff cut-out to turn traditional power tailoring into something considerably more party-friendly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana swaps predictable black for electric cobalt and the result is seriously striking. Strong shoulders, a deep neckline and a pearl choker give this power suit enough glamour to hold its own at any party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: White tailoring gets a glamorous plot twist thanks to Malavika’s bright red clutch and matching lip. The crisp blazer-and-trouser combination keeps things polished while the colour pops make sure it never feels office-bound. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi proves a power suit doesn’t have to look intimidating. The taupe blazer and trousers get softened with a knotted halter top, a sculptural belt and a hint of skin for a sophisticated party look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff