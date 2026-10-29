Janhvi Kapoor's Gold Dress Is Costlier Than Actual Gold!

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make an entrance and her appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9 was no exception.

The actress turned up the heat in a custom gold metal-mesh mini dress by Morphew Atelier, bringing a generous dose of vintage glamour to the iconic couch.

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, the backless number featured a halter neckline, intricate ruching across the bodice and a structured hemline.

The metallic finish caught the light beautifully, while the daring back added a sultry twist to the sculptural silhouette.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

But the real talking point? The dress reportedly costs $9,788 or over Rs 9 lakh, making it equivalent in value to approximately 62.52 grams of 24 carat gold at the prevailing gold rate. That's a whole lot of gold-inspired glamour!

The gold metal-mesh creation also has celebrity fashion history. Emily Ratajkowski, the American model and actress known for her appearances in Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends, has previously worn the same gold metal-mesh cocktail dress from Morphew at the Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Morphew Atelier is known for transforming vintage textiles and archival finds into distinctive fashion pieces, giving old materials a new life. The appeal lies in that blend of fashion history and contemporary styling.

Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with statement gold jewellery and metallic designer heels. Her beauty look stayed within the same luminous palette, with shimmering golden eyeshadow, dramatic kohl-lined eyes, highlighted cheekbones and glossy caramel lips.

Voluminous, loose curls framed her face and shoulders, keeping the styling relaxed while allowing the dress to take centre stage.

On a show known for its candid conversations and memorable celebrity moments, Janhvi made sure her outfit had its own shining moment.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff