Ooh La La, Janhvi!

Janhvi Kapoor had quite the fashionable weekend in Paris, serving not one but two very different looks during her time in the French capital.

First, she brought Indian craftsmanship to the Business of Fashion Gala in an ethereal custom sari by Pankaj S Heritage before switching gears for Paris Fashion Week in a furry Miu Miu look.

With centuries-old weaving traditions, fall-ready fashion and statement accessories, Janhvi proved she can do both desi grandeur and cool-girl Parisian dressing back to back.

Business Of Fashion Gala

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

For the BoF Gala, Janhvi chose a custom sari by Pankaj S Heritage that put Indian craftsmanship firmly in the spotlight.

The ethereal 460-count Bengal Muslin was khud-rang, or unbleached, and woven in India. Often described as Baft-E-Hawa, Shabnami, or Chandani, the fabric has an almost weightless quality that makes the sari feel as delicate as air.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

The drape came with a contemporary cross-detail at the waist and crisp linen pleats, while the pallu was wrapped around Janhvi’s torso before being looped around her waist.

The blouse added a generous dose of glamour with sleeves adorned with polkis and garnets, emeralds and saraafa tassels, finished with kiran and resham fringing.

For Miu Miu At Paris Fashion Week

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

For her next Paris fashion moment, Janhvi swapped the timeless sari for something considerably more fun. She attended Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week in a fall-ready ensemble that mixed rich textures, colourful prints and plenty of attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Her two-piece skirt-and-jacket set featured a seasonal pattern of stripes, fall leaves and florals in shades of brown, orange, green, yellow and beige. Brown heeled boots, a Miu Miu mini handbag and oversized vintage-style brown sunglasses completed the outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff