Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Last-Minute Halloween Tips

Halloween is here and if you still haven't figured out your costume, don't panic. Your wardrobe might already have everything you need to pull off a killer look!

Forget elaborate costumes, expensive wigs and hours of makeup. From channelling your inner gothic princess to recreating Bollywood's most iconic fashion moments, all you need is a little creativity and a few clever accessories.

Whether you're heading to a Halloween party straight from work or putting together a last-minute look with whatever's lying in your closet, these celebrity-inspired outfits are easy to recreate and guaranteed to make an impression.

The Goth Princess





Layered silver chains and a lace neckline add a mysterious, witchy touch.

Your last-minute hack: Wear any long black dress, add chunky silver jewellery, dark lipstick and smoky eyes. A black lace choker will take the look up a notch. No elaborate costume required! Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Got a black gown hiding in your wardrobe? Congratulations, your Halloween costume is sorted! Tamannaah Bhatia 's gothic-inspired look features a dramatic floor-length black gown with sheer panels, lace detailing, split sleeves and a high slit.Layered silver chains and a lace neckline add a mysterious, witchy touch.Your last-minute hack: Wear any long black dress, add chunky silver jewellery, dark lipstick and smoky eyes. A black lace choker will take the look up a notch. No elaborate costume required!

Poo From Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

IMAGE: Because nobody does iconic quite like Poo!

If you love a little Y2K nostalgia, this playful pink-and-cream outfit is the perfect excuse to channel your inner fashion diva. Think a cropped pink jacket, a checked tube top, a cream mini skirt and a fluffy scarf. Add a glittery mini bag and a sleek headband for the full early-2000s effect.

Your last-minute hack: Raid your wardrobe for a pink top, mini skirt and any fluffy scarf. Finish with glossy lips, straight hair and a healthy dose of Poo-style attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

The Schoolgirl





A checked mini skirt, a fitted top, white tights, and chunky combat boots are all you need.

The vibe is part rebellious student, part cool girl who definitely has a secret.

Your last-minute hack: Pair a pleated skirt with a white shirt or black crop top, add knee-high socks or tights and tie your hair into two braids. A dark lip or smudged eyeliner will make it Halloween-party ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: School uniforms have officially entered their Halloween era. Shanaya Kapoor 's schoolcore-inspired look is ideal if you want something youthful, edgy and ridiculously easy to put together.A checked mini skirt, a fitted top, white tights, and chunky combat boots are all you need.The vibe is part rebellious student, part cool girl who definitely has a secret.Your last-minute hack: Pair a pleated skirt with a white shirt or black crop top, add knee-high socks or tights and tie your hair into two braids. A dark lip or smudged eyeliner will make it Halloween-party ready.

The Mysterious Heiress

IMAGE: Think old-money glamour meets a woman with a few secrets.

Deepika Padukone's sophisticated look features a tailored white coat, a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, dark leather gloves and a bold red lip.

It's giving mysterious European heiress, a vintage movie star and possibly the main character in a murder mystery.

Your last-minute hack: Wear a white or beige coat over an all-black outfit, borrow an oversized hat, add gloves and swipe on your brightest red lipstick. Bonus points for oversized sunglasses and an expression that says you know something nobody else does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The Desi Bride

IMAGE: Who says Halloween only has to involve witches and vampires? A dramatic desi bridal look can be just as striking, especially if you want to reuse something from your festive wardrobe.

Kriti Kharbanda's colourful ensemble features an embroidered blouse, a pink-and-orange striped dupatta and traditional bridal jewellery, including a statement choker, nose ring and matha patti.

Your last-minute hack: Pull out a bright dupatta, wear a heavily embellished blouse or kurta and pile on your gold jewellery. Add a bold bindi and kohl-rimmed eyes for a theatrical finish. You're now the mysterious bride who has arrived with a story to tell.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Wednesday Addams

IMAGE: If your wardrobe is 90 percent black, this one's for you.

Janhvi Kapoor's edgy look pairs a fitted black crop top with a dark plaid pleated mini skirt and chunky combat boots. It's a modern take on Wednesday Addams, the famously deadpan girl who has made gothic dressing a perennial fashion mood.

Your last-minute hack: Wear a black top, a checked skirt and chunky boots. Add two neat braids, a pale base, dark eyeliner and a serious expression. Your resting face is officially part of the costume.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The Fairytale Princess

IMAGE: For anyone who has always wanted to be a princess, Halloween is your moment.

Nitanshi Goel's dreamy white mini dress features a glittering corseted bodice, off-shoulder beaded straps and a flared, embellished skirt. Soft half-up hair and floral statement earrings complete the fairytale aesthetic.

It's sweet, sparkly and perfect if spooky isn't really your thing.

Your last-minute hack: Wear a white party dress or a flared skirt with a fitted top. Add a tiara, glittery eyeshadow and statement earrings. If you have a wand lying around from an old costume party, now is the time to bring it back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff