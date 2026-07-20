Jackfruit Recipes: Enchor Prawn Curry, Ponsa Idlis

You either love jackfruit. Or hate it.

If you are a fan of this fruit -- the unripe version of which is culinarily considered a vegetable -- you will marvel at its wonderful dual savoury and sweet traits.

Raw and ripe jackfruit finds a place in regional kitchens across the country in remarkably different forms.

Its fibrous texture absorbs spices beautifully, making it ideal for everything from chips and cutlets to curries and desserts.

Tender green jackfruit, often called vegetarian meat, is slow-cooked into spicy curries in Kerala, stir-fried with coconut in coastal Karnataka, turned into biryanis in Hyderabad and transformed into smoky kebabs and pickles in parts of north India.

In Goa and the Konkan belt, ripe jackfruit lends both sweetness and texture to traditional sweets, pancakes and steamed treats

In Bengal, rich gravies and fritters might have jackfruit. A substitute for meat in Bengal, because of its stringy, filamented nature, raw jackfruit or enchor has an important place in their cuisine.

A seasonal item, the many ways in which it features in Indian cooking reflects the ingenuity of our culinary craft, where a single ingredient can take on countless identities depending on the area, climate and coooking traditions.

Adrika Anand locates a recipe for Raw Jackfruit And Prawn Curry or Enchor Chingri from Kolkata-based home chef Madhureema Mazumder.

In this dish, enchor is paired with succulent prawns and aromatic spices, and its flavours capture the essence of home-style Bengali cooking. Fried in mustard oil, over low heat for a long time, it is finished with a touch of ghee.

Home chef Jyoti Pai (at @cookingwith_jyo) stuffs jackfruit into her idlis and drizzles ghee over them and serves them with a dollop of butter. Her Jackfruit Idlis are super soft and possess natural sweetness.

Photograph: Madhureema Mazumder for Rediff

Raw Jackfruit And Prawn Curry or Enchor Chingri

Recipe by Madhureema Mazumder

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For boiling the jackfruit and frying the jackfruit and the potatoes:

500-600 gm enchor or raw jackfruit, cut into medium-sized pieces

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp salt for boiling the jackfruit + pinch each for frying the jackfruit and the potatoes

Oil for shallow frying the jackfruit and potatoes

For the prawns:

250 gm prawns, cleaned, deveined

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

Oil

For the curry:

2 medium potato, cubed

2 medium onion, finely sliced

1-inch piece ginger

6-7 pods garlic

3-4 tbsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste, freshly ground

2 dried red chillies

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

4-5 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp ghee, for finishing

1 tsp turmeric powder + ½ tsp for frying the jackfruit and the potatoes

1 tsp red chilly powder

1½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

Salt to taste

1½-2 cups water, depending on how thick or watery you want the gravy

Ghee, for serving

Method

For boiling the jackfruit and frying the jackfruit and potatoes:

Pressure-cook the raw jackfruit pieces with salt and turmeric powder for approximately 2 whistles.

Take off heat and allow the pressure to naturally release.

This initial step softens the jackfruit while allowing it to absorb subtle seasoning.

Take off heat and allow the pressure to naturally release. This initial step softens the jackfruit while allowing it to absorb subtle seasoning. Heat the oil and lightly fry the jackfruit pieces with a pinch of salt until they develop a delicate golden colour on the exterior.

Drain from the pan and keep aside.

Drain from the pan and keep aside. In the same oil, fry cubed the potatoes seasoned with salt and turmeric powder until they acquire a light golden-brown crust.

Keep aside.

For the prawns:

Fry the prawns, seasoned with the turmeric and the salt, lightly for 1-2 minutes only or they can turn rubbery.

For the curry:

In a heavy-bottomed kadhai, heat the mustard oil until aromatic over medium heat.

Next add the cumin seeds, dried red chillies, allowing them to release their fragrance and infuse the oil with warmth and depth.

Add the finely-sliced onions and sauté until they turn evenly golden brown.

Add the ginger-garlic-green chilly paste, cooking it thoroughly until the raw aroma disappears.

Next introduce the dry spices, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilly powder.

Next add the cumin seeds, dried red chillies, allowing them to release their fragrance and infuse the oil with warmth and depth. Add the finely-sliced onions and sauté until they turn evenly golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic-green chilly paste, cooking it thoroughly until the raw aroma disappears. Next introduce the dry spices, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilly powder. Sprinkle a little water and continue cooking patiently until the spice mixture thickens, releases oil along the sides and becomes a rich, aromatic base.

Add in the fried raw jackfruit, potatoes to the masala, coating evenly.

Pour in sufficient water and allow the curry to simmer gently until all the ingredients are cooked and the flavours are fully integrated.

Finally, add the fried prawns to the curry and mix carefully.

Add in the fried raw jackfruit, potatoes to the masala, coating evenly. Pour in sufficient water and allow the curry to simmer gently until all the ingredients are cooked and the flavours are fully integrated. Finally, add the fried prawns to the curry and mix carefully. Adjust the consistency with more water if required or preferred and allow it to simmer briefly so the prawns absorb the flavours without overcooking.

Finish with a small drizzle of ghee before serving.

Serve hot with steamed rice.

Photograph: Jyoti Pai for Rediff

Ponsa or Jackfruit Idlis

Recipe by Jyoti Pai

Servings: 12-15

Ingredients

1 cup chopped ripe jackfruit

1½ cup rava or suji or semolina

½ cup grated fresh coconut

2 tbsp jaggery (check the sweetness of the jackfruit and adjust the jaggery accordingly)

Pinch salt

Few cashews, pre-roasted in ghee

Ghee, for serving

Butter, for serving

Method