Want To Study At The National University of Singapore?

The National University of Singapore is inviting applications for its 2027 Amgen Scholars programme.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy National University of Singapore

What is it?

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is inviting applications for its 2027 Amgen Scholars Program.

The eight-week summer programme gives undergraduate students from Asian universities an opportunity to work on research projects in science and biotechnology.

Selected students will work in research laboratories under the guidance of experienced faculty members. They will also attend lectures, interact with scientists and present their research findings. The programme is suitable for students interested in pursuing higher studies or a career in scientific research.

Who can apply?

Undergraduate students enrolled at universities in Asian countries, including India, can apply.

To qualify for the programme, students must also fulfil the following criteria:

Completed at least their first year of undergraduate studies before the programme begins.

Applicants must still be enrolled at their university when the programme starts.

Have a good academic record and a passion for research.

Have a good command of English.

Students from biology, biotechnology, biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences and related fields may apply.

MBBS students can also apply if they are interested in research.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can apply online through the official National University of Singapore (NUS) website or click HERE (external link).

Important dates

The last date to apply for the programme is February 1, 2027.

Selection results will be announced mid-March 2027.

The academic programme commences May 31, 2027 onward and ends on July 30, 2027.

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