Summer Research Fellowship For Science Students, Teachers

The Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2026 is a merit fellowship offered to students and teachers to pursue research in science, engineering and medicine.

The Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2026 is offered jointly by the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bengaluru, the Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, and the National Academy of Sciences, Prayagraj.

The fellowship aims to support outstanding students and teachers as they pursue research in science, engineering and medicine.

Who can apply

To be eligible for the fellowship, an applicant must fulfil the following criteria:

For students

To apply for the fellowship, the candidate must be studying in one of the following courses:

BS/BSc (2nd year only)

BSc (research) (3rd year only)

BStat/BMath (2nd year only)

BPharm (3rd and 4th years only)

BE/BTech/BCA (2nd and 3rd years only)

BArch (2nd, 3rd and 4th years only)

MS/MSc/MVSc/MPharm (1st year only)

ME/MTech/MCA/MArch (1st year only)

MStat/MMath (1st year only)

5-year integrated MS/MSc/MTech/MBBS/BVSc (2nd, 3rd, 4th years only)

PharmD (3rd, 4th years only)

Dual degree BTech+MTech (2nd, 3rd, 4th years only)

Dual degree BE+MSc (2nd, 3rd, 4th years only)

Dual degree BS+MS (2nd, 3rd, 4th years only)

Integrated PhD (1st, 2nd years only)

MSc Tech (1st, 2nd years only)

Scored at least 65 per cent in core subjects (excluding languages) from class 10 up to post-graduation.

For teachers

Teachers must be teaching in a college/university.

The minimum percentage of average marks does not apply for teachers.

Applicants who have availed the fellowship twice before are not eligible to apply.

Note: PhD students are not eligible for this fellowship.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online at www.ias.ac.in; www.insaindia.res.in or www.nasi.ac.in

Important date

The last date to submit your application is January 31.

Contact

For further details, contact fellowship@nasi.ac.in

