Interested In Studying Leadership At IIM Mumbai?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
November 25, 2025 12:55 IST

Mid-level professionals with four to 10 years of experience can apply.

study post graduate diploma for executives-visionary leadership for manufacturing programme

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (formerly known as NITIE) is inviting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma For Executives -- Visionary Leadership For Manufacturing (VLFM) Programme.

The VLFM programme will interest managers aspiring to upskill for greater cross-functional influence and leadership responsibilities within their organisations.

The total number of seats available is 35.

The fee for the programme will be Rs 16,32,000.

The course will be held offline at the IIM Mumbai campus.

Who can apply?

Mid-level professionals with four to 10 years of experience can apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the programme is November 29.

Batches will commence mid-April 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
