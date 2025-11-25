Interested In Studying Leadership At IIM Mumbai?

Mid-level professionals with four to 10 years of experience can apply.

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (formerly known as NITIE) is inviting applications for its Post Graduate Diploma For Executives -- Visionary Leadership For Manufacturing (VLFM) Programme.

The VLFM programme will interest managers aspiring to upskill for greater cross-functional influence and leadership responsibilities within their organisations.

The total number of seats available is 35.

The fee for the programme will be Rs 16,32,000.

The course will be held offline at the IIM Mumbai campus.

Who can apply?

Mid-level professionals with four to 10 years of experience can apply.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply for the programme is November 29.

Batches will commence mid-April 2026.

