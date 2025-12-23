Want To Study At The University Of Surrey?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy University of Surrey

The International Excellence Scholarship (postgraduate) 2026 is an opportunity offered by the University of Surrey to their students pursuing full-time postgraduate courses.

This scholarship aims to help students from financially challenged backgrounds with their college education.

Selected candidates shall receive a fee waiver of £5,000 (approximately Rs 6 lakh)

Who can apply?

The scholarship is eligible for students who are starting their studies with the University of Surrey in February 2026 and September 2026.

In order to be eligible, applicants must:

Be an overseas fee-paying student

Hold an offer to study a full-time master's programme

Be self-funded (you must be paying for your studies independently rather than being sponsored or in receipt of another scholarship)

Not be from the Surrey International Study Centre (SISC)

Apply for the scholarship before a confirmation of acceptance for studies (CAS) is issued. The award cannot be availed of post CAS.

The scholarship is not applicable for part-time, distance-learning courses, MSc pharmaceutical sciences, MSc biotechnology and MBA courses.

How to apply

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

February 2026 applications will close on January 9, 2026.

September 2026 applications will close on July 31, 2026.

