Home  » Get Ahead » How To Study At National Law University, Delhi

How To Study At National Law University, Delhi

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 22, 2025 16:00 IST

national law university delhi invites applications for llm professional diploma programme

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

What is it about?

The National Law University, Delhi is inviting applications for admission to its LLM (Professional) Diploma Programme 2025-26.

Conducted through a mixed mode of distance education and contact learning, the programme constitutes one academic year from August 2025 to June 2026, spread over two semesters.

This programme is not equivalent to the LLM course as recognised by UGC/Bar Council of India.

Contact classes will be held at NLU, Delhi.

The tuition fees for the programme for Indian nationals shall be Rs 1,25,000.

For foreign nationals, the amount shall be USD 3,500.

Additional fees shall be charged for re-registration, repeat exams, etc.

Who can apply

  • A person who has completed her/his graduation/post-graduation, in any discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and has been in service, or has had professional experience of at least three years, is eligible for the programme.
  • Students currently enrolled in the LLM, PhD or any other programme at NLU Delhi shall not be eligible to apply for the LLM (professional) programme.

How to apply

  • The candidates can apply online by filling the application form HERE.

Important date

The last date to apply is July 31.

Contact

For additional queries and details, please contact llmpro@nludelhi.ac.in

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

