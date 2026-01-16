How To Join The Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is inviting applications for the 10+2 (class 12) BTech Cadet Entry Scheme 2026 for recruitment of permanent commissioned officers in its executive and technical branches.

The Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried men and women candidates (fulfilling the conditions of nationality as laid down by the government of India) for the position of permanent commissioned officers in its executive and technical branches under the 10+2 (class 12) B Tech cadet entry scheme after undergoing a four year BTech course at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala.

Selected candidates will be inducted as cadets for the four year BTech course in applied electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering or electronics and communication engineering as per naval requirements.

On completion of the course, the BTech degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The distribution of cadets amongst the executive and technical branches (engineering and electrical) will be as per the extant policy.

The entire cost of training, including books and reading material, will be borne by the Indian Navy. The cadets will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.

What is the qualification required to apply for Indian Navy?

To apply, candidates need to fulfil the following criteria:

They should have passed their senior secondary examination (SSC) 10+2 pattern or its equivalent from any recognised academic board in India with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) and at least 50 per cent marks in English (either in class X or class XII).

Candidates who have appeared for IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 for BE/BTech. The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) 2025 published by National Testing Agency (NTA).

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important dates

The last date to submit your applications is January 19.

The course commences July.

