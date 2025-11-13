How To Apply For 20 Lakh SBI Asha Scholarship

Selected students from Classes 9 to postgraduation will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh to support their education.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26, an initiative of the SBI Foundation, aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India so they can continue their education.

Selected students will receive a scholarship of up to Rs 20 lakh to support their educational endeavours.

Who can apply?

This scholarship is open to students from classes 9 to 12 and for those who are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the top 300 NIRF universities/colleges and the Indian Institutes of Technology or MBA/PGDM courses from the Indian Institutes of Management.

Students who are opting for study abroad can also apply for this scholarship.

Minimum eligibility is 75 per cent marks or 7 CGPA in the previous academic year (67.5 per cent or 6.3 CGPA for SC/ST)

How to apply?

Interested and eligible students can click HERE to apply for the scholarship.

Important date

The last date to apply for the scholarship is November 15.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.