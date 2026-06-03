Itel Aqua Debuts In India With IP67 Rating

The India-manufactured Itel Aqua is a tough, everyman phone at a very economical price.

It comes equipped with AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation, a 1,200 mAh battery and additional highlights include a 2.4-inch display, Bluetooth support.

The Itel Aqua is priced at Rs 1,799, less than a dinner at a restaurant

All photographs: Kind courtesy Itel

1. Display: 2.4-inch screen

The handset measures 127.5 x 54.4 x 10.65 mm and features a display engineered to remain clear and legible even in bright outdoor conditions.

2. Clearer Calls: Environmental Noise Cancellation

For basic photography, the cellphone is equipped with a VGA rear camera. It also features AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, helping deliver clearer and more intelligible voice calls even in noisy surroundings, like the Jharkhand bazaar pictured in its promo above.

3. Storage And Memory: 32 GB

The phone offers support for memory cards of up to 32 GB. It can store as many as 1,000 contacts complete with contact icons, accommodate up to 250 text messages and keep a record of 60 recent calls.

4. Connectivity Features: Bluetooth Support

The Itel Aqua offers a practical set of connectivity features, including Bluetooth support, wireless FM radio with recording capabilities and convenient USB Type-C charging. Users can also transfer files effortlessly between compatible devices via Bluetooth.

5. Battery: 1,200 mAh

Powering the device is a modest but reasonable 1,200 mAh battery, while a modern USB Type-C port ensures convenient and hassle-free charging.

6. IP Rating: IP67

Engineered to handle challenging conditions, it earns an IP67 certification for protection against dust and water.

According to the company, the handset is designed to cope with accidental drops, everyday knocks, rain, splashes and even muddy outdoor environments.

7. Itel Aqua Price: Rs 1,799

Its price tag? Just Rs 1,799. Offered in Blue, Red and Black. The feature phone is now on sale through offline retail outlets nationwide.