TasteAtlas 2025/2026: Italy Tops Cuisine List, India Ranks 13

If you would like to dine your way -- one meal at a time -- circling the globe, like an around the world in 80 days thingie, where would you start? Difficult question, right?

Making that decision got just a little bit harder, after TasteAtlas released its 2025/2026 list of the world's 100 best cuisines, using 590,228 verified ratings across 18,912 dishes to rank the planet's favourite food destinations.

The results may surprise you.

And where does India rank? Read on.

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1. Italy

Viva l'Italia! It tops the list this year, beating Greece to the No 1 spot.

Best dishes: Wood-fired Pizza Napoletana, of course, silky Tagliatelle alla Bolognese, Genovese pesto, Tajarin al Tartufo Bianco d'Alba or a white truffle pasta, Pappardelle al Cinghialeor or a pasta made from wild boar.

And the country's most famous cheese, nutty Parmigiano Reggiano is also another Italian culinary treasure loved across the world. So is its white truffles, prosciutto, burrata, pomodora marzano (tomatoes).

Much of its food is built on fresh, seasonal ingredients that so enhances the taste.

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2. Greece

In every bite of a platter of Greek food you will encounter the sun-soaked flavours of the Mediterranean.

In last year's roundup Greece ruled at No 1. This year, Italy overtook her, but that doesn't mean the Souvlaki kebabs, meat dish Kontosouvli, creamy custard pastry Trigona Panoramatos, cheese preparation Saganaki, meat-stuffed pastry Bougatsa, Horiatiki Salata with top-rated Greek cheese feta aren't super wonderful.

The country is famous for the quality of its olive oil too.

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3. Peru

The South American nation has always gained global notice for food that is a vibrant fusion of indigenous traditions and international global influences.

Most popular dishes: Ceviche, a kind of local sushi, Pollo a la Brasa, Lomo Saltado or beef stir fry, crispy Jalea that celebrates the country's rich seafood heritage.

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4. Portugal

From comforting Bacalhau à Brás (cod with potatoes) to seafood-rich Arroz de Marisco and a glass of world-famous Port wine, Portugal serves up preparations shaped by centuries of seafaring tradition and coastal living.

The sweet Pastel de Belem is one of the best ways to close a proper Portuguese meal.

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5. Spain

This nation gains fifth place for fare synonymous with its name like saffron-scented paella anda bewildering range of tapas.

But Spain's khana is much more. A slice of prized Jamón Ibérico de Bellota proves that beyond all reasonable doubt. And then there is alu pancake-style omelettes Tortilla de Patata, stew Rabo de Toro, fried shrimp or Gambas al Ajillo, fresh veggies soup Gazpacho and other stuff that has won lifelong global admirers.

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6. Japan

What's Big In Japan? Bowls of Ramen made a thousand ways. Sushi in every shape, blend or type. Sweet plum liqueur Umeshu. Their Wagyu beef. Katsu curries. Gyozo dumplings. The list is endless...

Japan's cuisine is a masterclass in freshness and attention to detail.

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7. Turkey

Quite justifiably Turkey bags spot 7. It is a land famous for its sizzling İskender Kebab, Tombik Doner, luscious Köfte, fried squid or Kalamar Tawa, kunefesi, baklava, lentil soups like Mercimek Corbasi and an extensive first course called mezze.

Turkey produces ingredients that are exceptional like Antep pistachios, peppers, olive oil, sumac.

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8. China

The yummy Chinese dishes we have sampled in restaurants all over the world is just the tip of the iceberg. Go to China!

First of all the food found in bustling street stalls is some of the best in the world. And items like Xiaolongbao (dumpling soup), Guotie (Potstickers), Tangbao (giant dumplings), Peking Duck will make your day. A meal is always to be ended with fragrant Oolong tea.

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9. France

When you think of French food, what adjectives come to mind? Classic. Refined. Timeless.

French cuisine is a way of life, so cultured, so representative of the nation's traditions. Top choices: Steak au Poivre, Soupe à l'Oignon (onion soup), Coq au Vin (chicken in wine), Escargots (snails). And wash it down with -- what else?! -- champagne, the perfect finishing touch to every celebration.

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13. India

India slips from a ranking of 12 to 13, but no matter, we all know the greatness of apna khana and all about its sheer breadth and diversity.

TasteAtlas recommends, but naturally, Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani), Butter Garlic Naan, Amritsari Kulcha, aromatic Hyderabadi Biryani and a comforting cup of Masala Chai as some of the best meals to showcase the rich flavours of Indian food.