Anjali Tatrari's journey into showbiz wasn't exactly planned. Born in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, and raised in Mumbai, she initially explored fashion blogging and was preparing for a career as a chartered accountant before finding her way in front of the camera.

She began with television commercials and small film appearances, making her big-screen debut with Rohit Shetty's Simmba in 2018.

Her television breakthrough came in 2019 with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, where she played Niya Sharma alongside Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola. She went on to headline shows like Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii and Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, before taking on the role of Yuvika Mahajan in Sony SAB's Vanshaj. She is now making her next screen outing with Dhai Chaal, an upcoming political drama series in which she plays Pooja.

While Anjali has explored different characters on screen, her fashion choices are just as versatile. One minute she's serving laid-back beachwear, the next she's embracing glittering saris and contemporary lehengas.

IMAGE: Red and white stripes, a halter bikini top and breezy wide-leg trousers? Anjali clearly knows how to dress for a seaside escape.

The crochet-style co-ord has that effortless holiday appeal while round sunglasses add a cool-girl finish.

All that's missing is a beach, a coconut and an out-of-office notification!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Anjali Tatrari/Instagram

IMAGE: Who needs a little black dress when you can make an entrance in a sequinned sari?

Anjali's ivory and silver drape brings together traditional elegance and contemporary glamour, with delicate rows of embellishments catching the light beautifully.

A sparkling blouse, dainty maangtikka and silver bangles complete the look.

This is how you do festive dressing without going overboard!

IMAGE: Anarkalis don't always need heavy embroidery or elaborate prints to make a statement.

Anjali keeps it refreshingly simple in a royal blue number with a fitted bodice and a beautifully flared skirt.

The oxidised silver jhumkas and bangles add just the right amount of traditional charm.

Sometimes, one striking colour is all the drama you need!

IMAGE: Anjali gives us another reason to start planning that tropical getaway.

Her brown floral bikini set, with its pretty scalloped edges and earthy botanical print, is equal parts playful and relaxed.

Wooden bangles and sunglasses add to the holiday mood.

Consider this your reminder that beachwear can be fun without being predictable!

IMAGE: A little shimmer never hurt anybody and Anjali's charcoal-grey mini dress is making a strong case for it.

The plunging cowl neckline and fitted silhouette bring the glamour while the glittering fabric does all the heavy lifting.

Finished with gold bracelets and delicate hoops, this is the kind of outfit that needs very little introduction.

Party plans, anyone?

IMAGE: If dreamy festive dressing had a dress code, this would be it.

Anjali's ivory corset lehenga pairs an embellished bustier with a flowing skirt featuring delicate linear details.

The scalloped dupatta and understated maangtikka lend the ensemble a traditional finish without taking away from its contemporary silhouette.

Ethereal, elegant and ready for the wedding season!

IMAGE: Anjali wraps up her style showcase with a lilac Indo-western ensemble that deserves a closer look.

The heavily embellished strapless bodice, complete with three-dimensional floral details, flows into an asymmetrical peplum and fluid dhoti-style pants.

It's a refreshing alternative to the usual lehenga or sharara!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff