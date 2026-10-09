Isn't Dagi The Cutest Person You've Seen Today?

Dagi Ngomdir is all set for her debut as Rebecca in the folk supernatural horror film, Bokshi. When it comes to her real life, though, there is nothing spooky about her style.

The actress -- who was born in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh -- serves pure Barbie energy with a wardrobe that jumps from frilly birthday-girl glam and pretty pastels to Y2K streetwear, party minis and desi fusion.

Here are seven Dagi Ngomdir looks that prove this girl from Arunachal has a serious fashion love story going on.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Dagi Ngomdir/Instagram IMAGE: Dagi goes full Barbie fantasy for her birthday in this dreamy lilac-pink mini. The strapless sweetheart corset and delicate floral detailing give the dress a romantic feel; the tiered ruffle skirt brings in even more fun.

IMAGE: Traditional dressing gets a glamorous Gen Z makeover with Dagi’s mauve-pink and cream fusion look. The intricately embroidered deep-V blouse and matching dupatta bring the desi vibes. The draped cream trouser, with its tie-front waist, keeps things modern.

IMAGE: Dagi takes a trip back to the 2000s in this Diesel tube top. The metallic oval D logo cutout adds an instant Y2K edge; the crisp white pleated mini skirt keeps the look fresh and sporty.

IMAGE: Sometimes all you need is a great white mini and one very good handbag. Dagi keeps things sleek in this fitted spaghetti-strap dress, letting the clean silhouette take centre stage. Then come the silver Gucci Marmont bag and oversized flower earrings, adding just enough luxury to make the simple look feel seriously special.

IMAGE: Dagi proves that even her off-duty wardrobe has personality. This bright sky-blue waffle-knit quarter-zip brings a cheerful pop of colour to a classic black leggings-and-sweater combination.

IMAGE: Dagi channels summer-girl energy in this powder-blue halter top with its sharp preppy polo collar. The fluid white trousers create a long, elegant silhouette and the white quilted mini bag and tortoiseshell sunglasses complete the brunch-in-the-sunshine mood.

IMAGE: Dagi’s navy pre-draped, pleated sari gown in rich satin creates a modish silhouette; the silver bag adds to the glamour.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff