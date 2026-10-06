Ishita Dutta Is Making Us Fall For Her Web Of Styles

While Drishyam 3 is all about a complicated web of lies, in real life Ishita Dutta is making us fall for a very different kind of web: her web of styles.

The actor’s wardrobe moves between romantic lace, bold gowns, glamorous saris and power dressing, with every look bringing a completely different mood.

Ishita clearly knows how to keep things interesting. Here are seven looks to show her fashion game has plenty of plot twists of its own.

IMAGE: Ishita gives romantic dressing a sophisticated update in this elegant off-white midi. The high collar and fluttery cap sleeves are covered in delicate floral eyelet embroidery while a triangle-shaped waist cutout adds a modern twist to the otherwise ladylike silhouette. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

IMAGE: Ishita turns up the glam in a crimson gown that is impossible to miss. The one-shoulder neckline and sharp diagonal strap give the silhouette a sculptural edge while tonal beadwork and crystal embroidery cascade down the bodice.

IMAGE: Traditional dressing gets a contemporary makeover with Ishita’s royal blue Banarasi handloom sari. The lustrous silk is decorated with delicate silver zari floral buttis and a richly embroidered pallu but it’s the strapless tube blouse that gives the classic drape a fashion-forward edge.

IMAGE: Ishita goes full high-octane glamour in this custom gown. Covered from top to bottom in shimmering sapphire sequins, the floor-length silhouette features a one-shoulder design with a puff sleeve. The kidney-shaped waist cutout adds a daring twist.

IMAGE: This yellow-and-pink ombre sari is basically sunshine with a chic twist. It is covered in intricate mirror work and shimmering sequins while the blouse is minimal in metallic champagne gold.

IMAGE: Ishita’s deep burgundy gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and crossover ruching comes with a bold twist -- a diamond-shaped waist cutout and thigh-high slit.

IMAGE: Ishita proves power dressing doesn't have to be boring as she chooses this sophisticated all-black pantsuit. The sleek single-breasted blazer is elevated with rhinestone and silver-thread floral appliques cascading across the lapel and shoulder, while a botanical leaf motif adds another statement detail.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff