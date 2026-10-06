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Ishita Dutta Is Making Us Fall For Her Web Of Styles

By REDIFF STYLE October 06, 2026 11:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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While Drishyam 3 is all about a complicated web of lies, in real life Ishita Dutta is making us fall for a very different kind of web: her web of styles.

The actor’s wardrobe moves between romantic lace, bold gowns, glamorous saris and power dressing, with every look bringing a completely different mood.

Ishita clearly knows how to keep things interesting. Here are seven looks to show her fashion game has plenty of plot twists of its own.

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Ishita gives romantic dressing a sophisticated update in this elegant off-white midi. The high collar and fluttery cap sleeves are covered in delicate floral eyelet embroidery while a triangle-shaped waist cutout adds a modern twist to the otherwise ladylike silhouette. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ishita Dutta/Instagram

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Ishita turns up the glam in a crimson gown that is impossible to miss. The one-shoulder neckline and sharp diagonal strap give the silhouette a sculptural edge while tonal beadwork and crystal embroidery cascade down the bodice.

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Traditional dressing gets a contemporary makeover with Ishita’s royal blue Banarasi handloom sari. The lustrous silk is decorated with delicate silver zari floral buttis and a richly embroidered pallu but it’s the strapless tube blouse that gives the classic drape a fashion-forward edge.

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Ishita goes full high-octane glamour in this custom gown. Covered from top to bottom in shimmering sapphire sequins, the floor-length silhouette features a one-shoulder design with a puff sleeve. The kidney-shaped waist cutout adds a daring twist.

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: This yellow-and-pink ombre sari is basically sunshine with a chic twist. It is covered in intricate mirror work and shimmering sequins while the blouse is minimal in metallic champagne gold.

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Ishita’s deep burgundy gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and crossover ruching comes with a bold twist -- a diamond-shaped waist cutout and thigh-high slit.

 

Ishita Dutta

IMAGE: Ishita proves power dressing doesn't have to be boring as she chooses this sophisticated all-black pantsuit. The sleek single-breasted blazer is elevated with rhinestone and silver-thread floral appliques cascading across the lapel and shoulder, while a botanical leaf motif adds another statement detail.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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