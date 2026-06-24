Isha, Pooja, Mrunal Absolutely Can't Resist...

Braids have long moved beyond schoolgirl styling. Today, they can look festive, romantic, edgy or red-carpet ready, depending on how you wear them.

From embellished plaits to sleek braided ponytails, these celebrity-approved hairstyles prove that a braid can instantly elevate your beauty game while keeping hair neat through the humid monsoon days.

Threaded accent braid

IMAGE: Want to add personality to your hairstyle without going overboard? Take cues from Isha Malviya's threaded accent braid.

Start with a middle parting and create a slim braid on either side of the crown.

Weave colourful threads through the plaits before leaving the rest of your hair in soft waves.

The contrast between the playful braid and glamorous curls makes this a great option for festive events, concerts or destination weddings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

Pirate-core braid

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's braided ponytail is for those who like their hairstyles with a little attitude.

Begin with a sleek high ponytail and add multiple thin braids across the crown and lengths.

The result is edgy and fashion-forward, perfect for nights out or statement dressing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Romantic side braid



To recreate Fatima Sana Shaikh's look, curl your hair lightly before gathering it into a relaxed braid over one shoulder.

Gently pull apart sections of the plait to create fullness and leave a few face-framing strands loose.

It pairs beautifully with saris, anarkalis and other traditional outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram IMAGE: Few hairstyles feel as timeless as a loose side braid.To recreate's look, curl your hair lightly before gathering it into a relaxed braid over one shoulder.Gently pull apart sections of the plait to create fullness and leave a few face-framing strands loose.It pairs beautifully with saris, anarkalis and other traditional outfits.

Braided low ponytail

Kriti Sanon's hairstyle combines structure with softness.

Create two Dutch or French braids along either side of a centre parting and secure them into a low ponytail at the back. Add loose curls to the ponytail for volume and movement.

A maang tikka or hair accessory instantly transforms this hairstyle into a wedding-ready look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram IMAGE:'s hairstyle combines structure with softness.Create two Dutch or French braids along either side of a centre parting and secure them into a low ponytail at the back. Add loose curls to the ponytail for volume and movement.A maang tikka or hair accessory instantly transforms this hairstyle into a wedding-ready look.

Sleek statement braid

IMAGE: If elegance is your goal, a sleek braid never disappoints.

Smooth the hair back from a deep side part and secure it into a long, tightly woven braid. The key is maintaining a polished finish with no flyaways.

Add a decorative accessory near the crown, just like Isha Ambani, to turn it into a sophisticated occasion hairstyle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

Braided ponytail perfection

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's hairstyle is polished yet effortless. Gather the hair into a ponytail and braid the lengths neatly while keeping a few soft strands loose around the face. The combination of a structured braid and relaxed front waves creates a flattering effect that works for everything from cocktail evenings to festive celebrations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Crown braid ponytail