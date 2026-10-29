Isha Malviya Is Making Us Fall In Love

From television screens to the big screen, Isha Malviya is entering a new chapter of her acting journey and her fashion choices deserve a spotlight of their own.

The actress, who hails from Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, first caught viewers’ attention as Jasmine Kaur Sandhu in the television show Udaariyaan. She went on to expand her popularity with reality television, including Bigg Boss 17, where her personal life and relationships became a talking point.

Before acting became her calling card, Isha also explored modelling and beauty pageants, winning Miss Teen India Worldwide in 2019. Now, she has made her Bollywood debut opposite Gurmeet Choudhary in Tum Mere Ho, a romantic drama directed by Ashish Panda that arrived in theatres on October 23.

While she takes this next step on screen, her wardrobe moves effortlessly between traditional Indian silhouettes, glittering partywear and contemporary evening looks. Whether it’s a floral lehenga or a black sari with a daring blouse, Isha knows how to keep things interesting.

IMAGE: If Barbie had an Indian festive wardrobe, this lehenga could easily make the cut.

Isha wears a vibrant magenta-pink lehenga with a strappy crop top covered in three-dimensional floral applique.

The embroidered skirt adds sparkle, while a sheer dupatta softens the look.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Isha Malviya/Instagram

IMAGE: Isha gives the traditional kurta set a statement-making spin in this purple-and-gold ensemble.

The high-neck, long-sleeved tunic features geometric diamond-shaped motifs outlined in sequins; metallic and pearl embellishments along the slit add movement.

Consider this proof that a kurta set can also be sexy.



Isha’s icy lavender-blue

The matching fitted skirt is covered in vertical rows of shimmering embroidery, creating a lengthening effect.

It’s the sort of outfit that can take you straight from a cocktail night to a glamorous wedding function. IMAGE: Pastels need not play it safe.Isha’s icy lavender-blue sari gown features a heavily embellished crop top with crisscross halter straps and bead fringe that adds a fun finish.The matching fitted skirt is covered in vertical rows of shimmering embroidery, creating a lengthening effect.It’s the sort of outfit that can take you straight from a cocktail night to a glamorous wedding function.

IMAGE: Trading ethnic glamour for a more contemporary mood, Isha slips into a metallic bronze dress that looks like liquid gold under the lights.

Delicate spaghetti straps, a soft cowl neckline and a sleek, satin-like finish give the slip dress its understated appeal.

Relaxed and sultry, this is a reminder that sometimes the simplest silhouette makes the strongest impression.

IMAGE: A black dress is a wardrobe essential but Isha’s version comes with a generous helping of sparkle.

Her fitted, sleeveless midi dress is covered in subtle sequins, with a clean scoop neckline keeping the silhouette minimal.

A structured silver handbag provides a contrasting accent.

The takeaway? Let one glittering dress do the talking and keep the accessories sharp.

IMAGE: Sometimes, the accessories deserve top billing.

Isha pairs a black lace bralette with an oversized black blazer but the real showstopper is the bold stack of chunky diamond-like chokers.

Her messy topknot keeps the focus on the jewellery, while the tailored outerwear adds an edgy finish.

Save this styling trick for when your little black dress needs a fashion-forward upgrade.

IMAGE: Isha brings a modern edge to the classic sari in this all-black ensemble.

The sheer drape features a subtly embellished border while the intricate lace blouse steals the spotlight with full sleeves, a mock-neck collar and a daring cutout neckline.

It strikes a balance between elegance and sensuality, making it a strong contender for an evening reception or a festive party.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff