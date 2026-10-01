Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt Ditch Their Dresses For...

Remember when matching skirt-and-blouse sets were the unofficial uniform of every early-2000s It girl? From pop stars to Bollywood favourites, a cute crop top with a matching skirt was the outfit formula of the moment.

Well, the vibe is officially back, only this time the skirt set has grown up and comes with silhouettes that feel straight off the runway.

These celebrities are making a serious case for ditching the dress and bringing back the skirt set. After all, why not have double the fashion fun?

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Alia Bhatt proves a skirt set can be every bit as glamorous as a red-carpet gown. Her butter yellow ensemble features a strapless corset and peplum hem, paired with a high-waisted column maxi skirt. Covered in a delicate lattice of crystals and faceted beads, the textured mesh catches the light beautifully.

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila takes the skirt-set trend straight back to the Y2K era with a playful brown-and-turquoise combination. Her chocolate-brown halter crop top comes with contrasting blue straps, while the low-rise striped midi skirt brings plenty of retro attitude with its asymmetrical wrap front and ruffled hanky hem. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Isha Ambani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram IMAGE: Isha Ambani shows how the skirt set can go full couture. Her silver-white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, which took over 450 hours to hand craft, features a structured halter top with a plunging neckline and subtle peplum hem, paired with a sleek column skirt. Mughal-inspired jaali motifs, Swarovski crystals and silver zardozi turn the two-piece into a sparkling work of art.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday gives the skirt set a fierce fashion-week makeover in a leopard-print Chanel ensemble. The textured tweed jacket gets a fun trim while the matching low-rise midi skirt comes with a bold thigh-high asymmetrical slit. Who needs a dress when your co-ord is making this much noise? Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh keeps things cute, cosy and very Gen Z in a lavender knit skirt set. It’s the kind of easy two-piece that looks ready for a beach holiday, a coffee run or both. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor’s ivory ensemble with a strapless linen corset features delicate boning and a curved hem, while the matching column maxi skirt is covered in earth-toned floral-vine embroidery. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor gives the classic matching-set formula a breezy summer update. Earthy terracotta, cream and navy stripes run across an asymmetrical single-shoulder top and a fluid wrap-style skirt with a playful, uneven hem. A pop of royal-blue lace at the waist and hem adds the perfect finishing touch to this easy-breezy two-piece. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff