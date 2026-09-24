Is Your Lifestyle Making You Sick?

According to Dr Rima Dada, professor in the department of anatomy at AIIMS, New Delhi, modern conveniences are secretly fuelling lifestyle diseases like PCOS, obesity, diabetes and depression.

Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Denys Gromov/Pexels

Glued to your screen all day? Ordering burgers, pizzas or doughnuts at the tap of a button? You might want to pause before placing that next order.

According to Dr Rima Dada, professor in the department of anatomy at AIIMS, New Delhi, modern conveniences are secretly fuelling lifestyle diseases like PCOD (formerly PCOS), obesity, diabetes and depression.

The worst part? Most of these conditions stem from just three or four everyday habits.

Key Points

Excessive screen time and sedentary routines are major contributors to lifestyle diseases.

Reliance on food delivery apps and consumption of highly processed, carbohydrate-rich foods lead to an inflammatory diet.

PCOS, in particular, is strongly linked to inactivity and an unhealthy, inflammatory diet.

Simple changes like cooking at home, avoiding food delivery apps, and daily 20-minute walks can significantly improve health.

Video: ANI

1. The screen-time trap

'A major culprit is our increasingly sedentary routine,' says Dr Dada.

Spending hours parked in front of the TV, laptops, tablets, smartphones -- without stepping outside for a simple walk, not playing or indulging in any kind of outdoor activity -- keeps our bodies trapped in physical stagnation.

2. Food apps and the refined carb overload

Swapping home-cooked, plant-based meals for instant cravings is taking a heavy toll on our health.

'Our diets today, she observes, 'are very rich in carbohydrates. We are consuming highly processed foods, which we classify as a highly inflammatory diet.

'We constantly order food at home via food delivery apps; there is no need to even step outside.

'Consequently, we see a decline in the intake of whole, plant-based foods and home-cooked meals.'

Food delivery apps have made it effortless to order outside food that we don't need to step into the kitchen if we don't want to.

Dr Dada warns that popular choices like two-minute instant noodles and momos are loaded with refined flour (maida). This high-carbohydrate, heavily processed intake creates an inflammatory nightmare inside the body, displacing essential nutrients.

3. The PCOS connection

While factors like poor sleep, bad hygiene, smoking, and alcohol worsen overall health, PCOD in particular boils down to two main drivers, she explains -- inactivity and an unhealthy, inflammatory diet.

High carbs and refined foods are the primary fuel behind this rising disorder among women.

What you can do right now

You don't need an expensive gym membership or an aggressive detox diet.

Start small instead.

Close all food delivery apps for a week.

Cook basic meals at home.

Make it a point to step outside for a 20-minute walk every day.