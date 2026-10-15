Focus on clarity. Avoid keyword stuffing, advises Sarieka S Vaze, head of HR and administration at Montran Corporation, a global finance technology company.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vitaly Gariev/Pexels

Artificial intelligence now plays a crucial role in all three parts of hiring -- resume screening, candidate sourcing and interview evaluation.

If your last job search was two or three years ago, the process may feel different today.

AI can influence how candidates are discovered, screened and interviewed.

For job seekers, the challenge isn't to outsmart an algorithm but to make the process easier to understand and trust.

Is your CV speaking to a robot or a human?

Turns out, it needs to do both.

Recruitment systems vary from one organisation to another. Some support keyword searches, while others use AI to identify relevant experience and related skills.

However, there is no universal formula for getting through them.

How do you get noticed among a sea of applicants who have the exact same skills you have listed in your CV?

Focus on clarity.

If a vacancy asks for cross-functional collaboration, use that phrase where it accurately describes your experience, then explain what you delivered.

Keep the formatting simple.

Follow the requested file format.

Avoid keyword stuffing. Use only achievements and numbers you can substantiate.

Have you mentioned your CV's biggest strength?

AI-supported matching can highlight candidates whose capabilities fit a role even when their job titles differ.

This creates possibilities for professionals who are looking for a career change and those returning after a break.

An operations executive applying for project management roles might demonstrate his experience co-ordinating vendors, tracking budgets and meeting deadlines.

However, instead of claiming that you have strong project management skills, describe a specific assignment you worked on.

For example, you can mention how you co-ordinated an office relocation involving four vendors and completed it within the approved budget.

Show the connection between your previous work and the opportunity ahead.

Transferable skills are the solution here.

Is your CV different from Your LinkedIn?

Imagine applying as a product lead while your LinkedIn profile still shows an associate position. An outdated profile can create unnecessary confusion.

Your CV and your LinkedIn must stay consistent with each other.

AI-supported sourcing can help recruiters find and review candidates based on the skills and positions listed in your LinkedIn.

That's why it's important for your CV and LinkedIn profile to tell a coherent story.

Before sending in your application, review titles, dates, qualifications and achievements.

If you are applying for a senior role, explain your intent in the application to appear genuine.

Also, you do not need to post daily on LinkedIn.

If your profile is up to date and you are able to provide relevant work samples, it can communicate your credibility.

AI is an algo created and used by humans

Always remember that every app and technology still has a human element.

The ultimate judgment is still going to be made by humans.

You may encounter automated screening questions, recorded interviews or AI transcription during live conversations.

Recording or note-taking does not automatically mean an algorithm is scoring you.

Before signing up for an AI interview, ask questions about the format of the interview, how your responses will be recorded and used and whether hiring managers will review the results.

To prepare yourself, you can create imaginary situations and work on your action and the outcome.

For instance, a customer service candidate may be asked how she/he can calm an upset customer, investigate a delayed order and arrange a resolution.

Do not memorise your answers. Clear reasoning and specific details will make your answers stronger, whether you are speaking to a recruiter or responding through a screen.

AI is looking for originality

AI can polish your language but only real, verifiable experience makes your claims credible.

Simply put, AI can help refine your CV, research interview themes and practise responses. But polished, AI-approved language cannot replace experience.

After the interview, irrespective of how you performed, send a thoughtful follow-up referencing a specific discussion point instead of a boring 'Thank you' note.

While AI has entered every domain in the hiring space, the aim is not to sound more automated. It is to use technology to present your capabilities clearly, support them with judgment, preparation and honesty.

Professionals who know how to balance AI along with human judgment are the ones who will make it through the competitive job market.