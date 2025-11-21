HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Stomach Pain A Sign Of Colon Cancer?

Is Stomach Pain A Sign Of Colon Cancer?

By Dr MOHAMMED MITHI
November 21, 2025
November 21, 2025 11:29 IST

The major problem with colon cancer is that its symptoms are frequently indistinct in their early stages and appear to be similar to common digestive disorders like piles, infections or irritable bowel syndrome, warns Dr Mohammed Mithi, surgical oncologist, Saifee Hospital.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy derneuermann/Pixabay

Colon cancer isn't just an older person's disease anymore. With younger people being diagnosed with the disease, there is an urgent need for awareness.

Also referred to as colorectal cancer, this is a form of cancer that occurs in the large intestine, the last segment of our digestive system.

The large intestine plays a significant role in the absorption of food, water, vitamins and stool formation. The cells that line the colon may develop polyps or tumors when they start growing out of control.

Some of these polyps may become cancerous and cause colon cancer in case they are not identified early.

Symptoms and warning signs

The major problem with colon cancer is that its symptoms are frequently indistinct in their early stages and appear to be similar to common digestive disorders like piles, infections or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Due to this, the majority of individuals are likely to disregard the danger signs or delay seeing a doctor.

Knowing the symptoms can significantly impact the outcome of early detection and treatment.

Watch out for these warning signs:

  • Bleeding in the rectum
  • Blood in the stool
  • Changes in bowel movements like constant diarrhoea or constipation
  • Abdominal pain that cannot be explained
  • Bloating
  • A change in appetite
  • Unexplained fatigue or weakness

Some patients have also experienced inexplicable weight loss or the persistent feeling that the bowel is not emptying. These symptoms are confused with normal digestive disorders and end up being ignored; as a result, colon cancer is not diagnosed early enough.

How to test if you have colon cancer

If you notice any of the above signs, there are a few tests that will help you determine if you have colon cancer.

This will help you know the type, the extent and the stage of the cancer.

The first one is a colonoscopy that enables the physician to inspect the inner lining of the large intestine and collect small tissues to perform a biopsy.

Imaging tests like the CT scans or MRI scans are conducted to determine whether the cancer has metastasised to the immediate organs or lymph nodes.

Can colon cancer be treated?

Certain blood tests will help analyse your overall health and, depending on the stage of your disease, the treatment will be finalised.

At an early stage, these cancers are usually treated using surgery to amputate the affected section of the colon.

In some more complicated cases, chemotherapy and, in case of eligibility, immunotherapy or targeted therapy can be prescribed. This is not only aimed at eliminating the cancer but also averting its recurrence.

As far as risk factors are concerned, approximately 20 per cent of colon cancer is a genetic relationship, ie the malady may be familial.

Individuals with a first-degree relative, including a parent or a sibling, with colon cancer or colon polyps are more prone to it.

Lifestyle factors are also significant. The risk can increase if one smokes, drinks alcohol, is obese or has a sedentary lifestyle, diabetes or inflammatory bowel diseases including ulcerative colitis.

A high caloric diet that includes red or processed meats and saturated fats has also been found to increase the occurrence of colon cancer.

Conversely, maintaining a high-fibre diet that is high in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and engaging in regular physical exercises, will reduce the risk.

The good news is that colon cancer is largely preventable through healthy lifestyle habits and regular screening.

To minimise the risk, you have to be physically fit and maintain a healthy body weight.

You will also have to avoid smoking and alcohol, find ways to manage your stress levels and consume a balanced diet that is high in fibre and antioxidants.

Making a few healthy tweaks in your lifestyle, such as taking a daily walk or adding more fruits and vegetables to the diet, will help you significantly.

Colon cancer is a treatable and preventable cancer when diagnosed early.

Knowing and acting on your symptoms, understanding your personal risk factors, correcting your lifestyle and doing regular screenings are a few steps you can take to protect yourself from this disease.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

