Is Paying Through Your Bank Safer Than UPI?

Can your money be protected against online frauds like hacking, digital arrests, etc?

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

When you pay your society maintenance bill, credit card bill, property tax or insurance premium online, a natural question arises: Is it safer to pay directly through your bank's net banking or mobile app rather than through UPI?

The answer is not as straightforward as it may seem.

Key points UPI isn't inherently less safe than bank payments : Both operate within India's regulated digital payments ecosystem; the bigger risk is often who you are paying and whether you have verified the transaction.

: Both operate within India's regulated digital payments ecosystem; the bigger risk is often who you are paying and whether you have verified the transaction. For large bills, start with the official web site : For property tax, insurance premiums, credit card bills and society maintenance, independently visit the official biller's web site or app, verify the bill and then use its authorised payment option.

: For property tax, insurance premiums, credit card bills and society maintenance, independently visit the official biller's web site or app, verify the bill and then use its authorised payment option. Never enter your UPI PIN to receive money : Your UPI PIN is used to authorise money going out of your account. Be wary of fraudulent QR codes, collect requests and unknown UPI IDs.

: Your UPI PIN is used to authorise money going out of your account. Be wary of fraudulent QR codes, collect requests and unknown UPI IDs. A scam you authorise can be very different from an unauthorised hack : If someone hacks your account, RBI's customer-protection rules may apply. But if a fraudster tricks you into authorising a payment yourself, recovering the money can become far more complicated.

: If someone hacks your account, RBI's customer-protection rules may apply. But if a fraudster tricks you into authorising a payment yourself, recovering the money can become far more complicated. The real safety rule is -- verify first, pay second: The safest online payment is one made only after independently confirming the recipient, web site, bill and amount because, increasingly, criminals don't hack banking systems; they manipulate people into pressing the 'Pay' button.

UPI is not inherently unsafe and bank-based payments are not automatically safer simply because they originate from your bank's infrastructure. Both operate within India's regulated digital payments ecosystem and have security and authentication mechanisms.

Often, the bigger issue is how the payment is initiated, whom you are paying and whether you have independently verified the transaction.

In an era of phishing, fake web sites, QR-code scams and so-called digital arrests, that distinction matters more than ever.

Unauthorised transaction vs payment you were tricked into making

First, understand the difference between an unauthorised transaction and a payment you were tricked into making

Suppose somebody hacks into your account and transfers money without your knowledge. That is an unauthorised transaction.

The RBI has a customer-protection framework dealing with liability in unauthorised electronic banking transactions.

Depending on the circumstances -- including where responsibility for the breach lies and how quickly the customer reports it -- the customer may have zero or limited liability.

RBI requires banks to provide channels for reporting such transactions and to take immediate steps to prevent further unauthorised transactions after receiving a report.

Now, consider a very different situation.

A fraudster calls and claims to be from the police, CBI, RBI or another government agency. You are told that you are under investigation and must immediately transfer money to a so-called 'safe account'.

You log into your genuine bank account.

You enter the beneficiary's details.

You authorise the transaction.

You have still been cheated but the transaction may technically have been authorised by you.

That distinction can be crucial.

A hacked account and a customer being manipulated into pressing 'Pay' are not necessarily treated in the same way.

This is one reason why digital arrest and social-engineering scams are particularly dangerous.

Is paying through your bank safer than paying through UPI?

Not necessarily -- but the way you begin the transaction can make a major difference.

For large institutional payments such as property tax, society maintenance, credit-card bills, insurance premiums and utility bills, the safest practice is generally to start with the official web site or app of the organisation you are paying.

The ideal sequence is:

Official web site/app → Verify the bill → Check the amount → Use the authorised payment option

This gives you an important advantage -- before you pay, you can verify exactly who is receiving the money and what the payment is for.

That is often more important than whether you ultimately use net banking, a card or UPI.

For example, if you independently visit the genuine municipal corporation web site, enter your property details and see your actual tax bill, you have already reduced the risk of paying an unknown or fraudulent recipient.

You can then choose one of the authorised payment methods offered by the official portal.

The case for paying through net banking

Net banking and bank mobile apps generally involve authentication and security processes controlled by the bank.

For large payments, the practical advantage is that customers can make a deliberate transaction after independently verifying:

The beneficiary

The account details

The amount

The purpose of the payment

But net banking is not immune from fraud.

A sophisticated criminal does not necessarily need to break into your bank's systems. Sometimes, all the criminal needs to do is persuade you to visit a fake web site that looks exactly like your bank's web site.

If you voluntarily disclose credentials or authorise a transaction after being deceived, the consequences can be serious.

The RBI's customer-liability framework itself recognises the importance of customer negligence, including situations where payment credentials are shared. It also makes the speed of reporting an unauthorised transaction important in determining liability in applicable cases.

The lesson is simple -- a secure banking system cannot completely protect a customer who has been persuaded to authenticate a fraudulent transaction.

What about UPI? Is it more risky?

UPI is a regulated, bank-to-bank instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an RBI-regulated entity. It allows instant transfers between bank accounts.

The technology itself has important security features.

For example, NPCI says that the UPI PIN is required to authorise bank transactions and it specifically warns customers never to share their UPI PIN. NPCI also says that a UPI app does not store or read the PIN and that bank customer support will never ask for it.

But UPI's speed and simplicity can also make mistakes -- and scams -- easy to execute.

The common risks are often human rather than technological.

Sending money to the wrong person

A payment can be sent to the wrong UPI ID or recipient if the customer does not carefully verify the details.

Scanning a fraudulent QR code

A QR code is not proof that a recipient is genuine.

Before scanning one, you should know exactly where it came from and whom you are paying.

Falling for a fraudulent collect request

Fraudsters can exploit confusion about the difference between receiving money and authorising a payment.

The golden rule is:

You do not need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money.

Your UPI PIN is used to authorise transactions from your account.

So if someone tells you: 'Enter your UPI PIN to receive a refund,' or, 'Enter your PIN to receive a prize,' you should immediately become suspicious.

What about a large RTGS transfer?

Large-value transfers require an additional degree of caution because once an RTGS transaction is completed and settled, the RBI describes the payment as final and irrevocable.

RTGS -- Real Time Gross Settlement -- is RBI's system for transferring funds in real time, with each transaction settled individually rather than being bundled with other payments.

That means checking the beneficiary's details and the amount before authorising a large transfer becomes particularly important. If something goes wrong, recovering the money may not be as simple as cancelling or reversing the transaction.

What happens next depends on the nature of the problem.

If there is a dispute or problem with an RTGS transaction, RBI says a customer can approach the bank's grievance-redressal mechanism with the details of the disputed transaction.

If the grievance is not resolved within the prescribed period, the customer may be able to pursue the matter under the applicable RBI O\ombudsman framework in cases where the complaint falls within its scope.

But what if you transfer money to a fraudster?

That is much more complicated.

If your account was compromised and money was transferred without your authority, RBI's framework relating to unauthorised electronic banking transactions may become relevant.

But if you personally authenticated and authorised the RTGS transfer after being deceived, the case is fundamentally different.

This is precisely the vulnerability exploited in social-engineering scams.

The fraudster may not need to hack your bank.

The fraudster hacks your confidence, your fear or your trust -- and gets you to authorise the payment yourself.

Isn't the money in my bank account already insured?

Yes -- but not against everything.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, or DICGC, provides deposit insurance for eligible bank deposits.

DICGC says eligible deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to the applicable rules. Deposits held at different branches of the same bank are aggregated for calculating the insurance cover.

But this is an extremely important distinction -- DICGC deposit insurance is not cyber-fraud insurance.

It does not mean that if a scammer tricks you into transferring Rs 5 lakh from your account, DICGC will reimburse you.

Deposit insurance is designed to protect depositors in circumstances covered by the deposit-insurance framework, including situations involving restrictions on deposits or liquidation of an insured bank.

There are two entirely different concepts:

Deposit insurance

Offers protection for eligible deposits up to the prescribed limit under the DICGC framework.

Protection against online fraud

Offers protection arising from RBI's customer-liability rules, banking procedures and, where applicable, a separate cyber-insurance policy.

One should never be mistaken for the other.

Can you buy insurance against hacking and online fraud?

There are insurance products in India designed to provide protection against specified cyber risks.

But consumers need to be extremely careful about what exactly is covered.

The words 'cyber insurance' or 'online fraud protection' do not automatically mean that every loss suffered in an online scam will be reimbursed.

The policy may distinguish between:

Unauthorised fraud : Someone gains access to your account and transfers money without your permission.

: Someone gains access to your account and transfers money without your permission. Authorised payment induced by fraud: You personally transfer the money because somebody deceived, threatened or manipulated you into doing so.

That distinction can be critical when making an insurance claim.

Before buying a policy, therefore, ask the insurer one very specific question: 'If I am deceived into personally authorising an RTGS, NEFT, IMPS or UPI payment to a fraudster, is the financial loss covered?'

Do not settle for a vague answer. Ask for the relevant policy clause and exclusions.

That is particularly important for protection against scams involving impersonation, social engineering and so-called digital arrests.

So what is the safest way to pay online?

There is no honest, one-size-fits-all ranking that says: UPI is always safer than net banking or credit cards are always safer than everything else.

The risk depends on the transaction.

For a consumer, a practical, fact-based ranking would look like this:

1. Official biller's web site or app → authorised payment option

Best for large institutional payments

This could be your first choice for property tax, insurance premiums, credit-card bills and other substantial payments.

Why?

Because the biggest security advantage comes before the money is even transferred -- you can independently verify the organisation, your bill, the amount and the purpose of the payment.

The safety here lies primarily in verifying the recipient before paying.

2. Net banking through the genuine bank website or app

Best for deliberate, verified high-value payments

RTGS, NEFT and other bank transfers are appropriate for large transactions where the beneficiary has been independently verified.

RBI describes RTGS as a secure system for fund transfers, with real-time settlement and provides a formal route for raising disputes through banks and, subsequently, the ombudsman mechanism where applicable.

But because bank transfers can involve substantial sums, customers should be especially careful about beneficiary details. Once an RTGS payment is settled, RBI describes it as final and irrevocable.

3. UPI to verified merchants and people you know

Best for everyday payments

UPI is fast and secure when you know exactly whom you are paying.

It is particularly convenient for routine transactions.

The main risk is not that UPI itself is inherently unsafe. The bigger danger is:

Paying an unknown UPI ID

Scanning a suspicious QR code

Falling for a fraudulent collect request

Sharing your UPI PIN

NPCI is unequivocal on one crucial point -- never share your UPI PIN.

The real safety ranking isn't about the payment method

Perhaps the most useful way to think about online payments is this: The safest payment method is the one used after you have correctly identified the recipient.

In other words, your real security checklist should be:

Step 1: Verify whom you are paying

Do not rely on a link sent by SMS, WhatsApp or email.

Step 2: Reach the official website or app independently

Type the address yourself, use a trusted app or use an official bookmark.

Step 3: Verify the bill and amount

Make sure the payment actually corresponds to what you owe.

Step 4: Check the recipient before authorising payment

Especially for bank transfers and UPI.

Step 5: Never share passwords, OTPs or PINs

And remember, you never need to enter your UPI PIN to receive money.

Step 6: Report an unauthorised transaction immediately

Speed matters under the RBI's customer-protection framework.

The bottom line

For a Rs 500 payment to a known shop, UPI is perfectly reasonable.

For a large property-tax payment, insurance premium or institutional bill, the safer approach is to start from the official web site or app of the organisation, verify exactly what you owe and then use its authorised payment channel.

And for someone worried about losing substantial sums through hacking or online fraud, it is worth examining cyber-insurance options -- but only after carefully reading what the policy actually covers.

Because the biggest threat to your money today may not be a criminal breaking into your bank's computer system.

It may be a criminal convincing you to use your perfectly secure bank account to transfer the money to them yourself.