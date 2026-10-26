Is Jaggery, Honey Better Than Sugar for Diabetics?

In this new series on busting common health concerns, Diabetologist Dr Rajiv Kovil tells Rediff's Divya Nair why sugar-free substitutes are not entirely safe or healthy for diabetics.

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#Myth 1: Jaggery, raw sugar or honey is better than white sugar

Just because it isn't white sugar doesn't mean it is healthier.

Jaggery and honey are very similar to sugar.

Jaggery contains small amounts of certain micronutrients, which is why people consider it a superior alternative. However, the glycemic index and glycemic load of jaggery, honey and regular sugar are similar.

There is no significant difference between them. Switching to these alternatives does not mean you are choosing a healthier form of sugar.

Myth 2: Sugar-free foods are safe for diabetics

Sugar substitutes have been extensively studied over the last 40 to 50 years, largely because of concerns about their potential links to various disorders and cancers. Recommended daily intake limits have been established, and safety testing is conducted at doses 10 to 15 times higher than the recommended levels.

Artificial sweeteners are considered safe when consumed within the recommended limits.

However, since patients may find it difficult to understand and follow specific dosage recommendations, the general advice is to use sugar substitutes to sweeten tea, coffee, milk, sweet lime juice, lassi and similar beverages.

However, you must avoid using them to prepare sweets and other products. Some sweeteners are heat-stable, while others may not be stable under heat or cold conditions. Their stability varies, which can make their use in food preparation complicated.

Moreover, sugar-free products can still be high in calories. Simply removing sugar reduces the total calorie content by only 10 to 15 per cent in some products. People may assume that sugar-free chocolates and sweets are healthier and consume them in larger quantities, thus increasing their overall calorie intake. This can contribute to obesity and diabetes.

It is safe to use sugar substitutes in tea, coffee, milk, sweet lime juice, lassi and similar beverages. However, avoid using them in sweets and other products.

Dr Rajiv Kovil is a senior diabetologist and founder of Dr Kovil's Diabetes Care Centre in Mumbai.

In his career spanning 27 years, he has served at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, S L Raheja Hospital, K L S Memorial Hospital, Bhartiya Arogya Nidhi, BSES Hospital, CritiCare Hospital and Bellevue Hospital.

Dr Kovil has an MBBS and a diploma in diabetology from the Topiwala National Medical College, Mumbai.

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The opinions expressed herein cannot account for individual circumstances or personal medical histories.