'It's possible to fake anything but for how long?' asks rediffGURU Anu Krishna while advising a married reader who feels betrayed by her partner.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A marriage is a commitment between two individuals.

But if either partner is unhappy, is it okay to pretend that everything is okay?

While responding to a reader who feels her partner has not understood her likes and dislikes after 22 years of being married, rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, asks an important question, 'It's possible to fake anything but for how long?'

You can post your marriage and relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: Is it okay to fake a marriage?

A friend recently advised that all marriages require some sort of compromise. Usually one partner compromises more than the other. And, after a certain number of years, the one who compromises the most tends to feel betrayed and taken for granted.

I have been feeling the same.

After 22 years of marriage, I have realised that my partner never understood my likes or dislikes or taken a stand for me. But he expects me to behave normally about it.

We have two kids and I don't want to lie to them. They are 13 and 17.

How to tell them what I am going through? Will it create more differences in our family?

I am not working. I am 12th pass and a housewife.

How can I deal with this situation?

It's possible to fake anything but for how long?

My suggestion will usually be: Work on it. And if you can't or don't want to, then work around it.

Start to build a life that also keeps you in the centre of it all so that you keep your identity as a woman with likes, dislikes, desires, opinions.

It will help you navigate your marriage better.

In my opinion, telling the children who are not old enough to understand will only make matters worse for you.

Instead, talk to your husband. And if that isn't going to change anything and you still want to be in the marriage, start finding ways to navigate through it.

Build your identity soon.

All the best!

You can post your marriage and relationship questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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