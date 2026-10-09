Is Fat Grafting Better Than Botox And Implants?

Considering fat grafting? Dr Shilpi Bhadani explains who a good candidate is, where fat transfer can be used, its risks and how long the results last.

IMAGE: This image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz/Pexels

From facial rejuvenation to breast and buttock enhancement, fat grafting has become an increasingly popular option for people looking for a more natural approach to restoring or adding volume to one's body. Unlike fillers or implants, the procedure uses the patient's own fat, which is removed from one part of the body and transferred to another.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Shilpi Bhadani, plastic and aesthetic surgeon and founder of SB Aesthetics, Gurgaon, explains who is a good candidate for fat grafting, where it can be used, its risks and how long the results last.

Who is an ideal candidate for fat grafting?

A good candidate is someone who wants natural volume restoration, doesn't want to opt for fillers and is looking for subtle enhancement.

Fat grafting can be used to restore volume that has been lost with age or weight loss. It is commonly performed on the face, hands, breasts and buttocks.

We are seeing more facial fat grafting because, with medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro and rapid weight loss, people can lose a significant amount of natural volume from their face. Fat transfer can help restore that volume and rejuvenate the face.

It can also be used on ageing hands to replace lost volume. For the buttocks, fat can be removed from areas where there is excess and transferred to areas that need more volume to improve the body's overall shape. Natural breast enhancement can also be achieved through fat transfer.

What is the biggest requirement for someone considering fat grafting?

That the patient should be healthy is a given. Another important consideration is whether they have enough fat available to transfer.

If a patient is extremely lean, there may simply not be enough fat to harvest. Also, very lean patients may not retain the transferred fat as well.

The availability of sufficient donor fat is an important part of deciding whether someone is a suitable candidate.

What are the advantages of fat grafting over fillers or implants?

The biggest advantage is that we are using the patient's own tissue.

There is no foreign material involved so there is no rejection risk. It is also a more natural approach to volume restoration and can provide longer-lasting results compared to temporary fillers.

With an implant, you are putting a foreign body into the patient. With fat transfer, we are using the patient's own natural tissue.

What are the risks?

The major concern with fat grafting is absorption. Around 30 to 50 per cent of the transferred fat may be absorbed by the body, although this can vary between patients.

There can also sometimes be irregularities or oil cysts and patients may feel small lumps in the treated area. These complications are not common in many cases but they are things that patients should be aware of.

Overcorrection is another consideration. If too much fat is transferred, it can affect the final result.

A very rare but serious complication is fat embolism, where fat enters the bloodstream and can travel to other organs. This is why fat grafting is an advanced procedure that requires proper surgical expertise.

How long do the results last?

Whatever amount of fat survives after around two to three months is generally the fat that will remain permanently in that area.

However, the transferred fat behaves like fat elsewhere in your body. If you gain weight, the transferred fat can also increase in volume. If you lose weight, it can decrease.

The longevity can therefore depend partly on maintaining a relatively stable weight.

Will one session be enough?

Not necessarily.

Because some of the transferred fat is naturally absorbed, more than one session may sometimes be required to achieve the desired result. This can apply to the face, breasts and buttocks.

For facial rejuvenation, if the procedure is performed twice, the improvement can be more significant and long-lasting.

What should patients know before opting for fat grafting?

Fat grafting can be a good option for someone looking for natural volume restoration but it is not suitable for everyone.

The patient's overall health, availability of donor fat and expectations all need to be assessed beforehand. Patients should also understand that some fat will be absorbed and that the final result takes time to settle.

Because it involves harvesting and transferring fat and carries rare but serious risks, it should be performed by an appropriately trained plastic surgeon.

When carefully planned, fat grafting can restore lost volume using the patient's own tissue and provide a natural-looking, long-lasting enhancement.