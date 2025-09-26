is cow's milk healthy for kids?

'If your son doesn't like milk, try curd or homemade paneer for his calcium intake,' says rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna.

Is your child a fussy eater?

Is drinking milk good for your child's health?

How can you help your child fight junk food cravings?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with 25 years of experience, debunks a few common myths related to the health and nutrition of kids.

Anonymous: My son suddenly hates milk. Is cow milk healthy for a 8 year old?

Is Amul cow milk packet better than non-branded diary milk?

Some people say buffalo milk is better, more healthy. I am not able to decide.

How would I know if my child is lactose intolerant? Please help.

Lactose intolerance can manifest as acidity, bloating, constipation or diarrhoea.

If your son doesn't like milk, try curd or homemade paneer for his calcium intake. It is not necessary for an eight-year-old to have milk.

Anonymous: My son is not eating properly. He is six years old. He doesn't finish his food at home.

He brings his dabba back. But when he is hungry, he is always craving for snack, packaged food and sugary items.

He is influenced by his friends in the building and kids at school who bring chips and Kurkure as bus tiffin.

How do I make him understand?

He should be told that he will get one junk food of his choice say once a week.

Stick to this even if he doesn't eat his tiffin.

Also try different healthy options and new recipes -- for eg, millet noodles or pancakes. Set a healthy example yourself.

Surya: My daughter, 2.5 years old, always need mobile screen while eating.

She gets distracted and plays during mealtime if there is no mobile screen.

I will be feeding the meals while she watches rhymes in phone.

Also if I have some office calls for one hour I will put her on mobile phone watching rhymes. Is this okay?

It's not OK at all. No screen time at meals.

You can allow a maximum of half an hour of TV in an entire day as recreation.

