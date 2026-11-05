Is Khushi Kapoor Living In A Romcom?

If Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe were a film, it would probably be a romantic comedy with pretty outfits, dreamy details and plenty of main-character moments.

One day she's wearing a floral corset top with jeans, the next she's stepping out in a butter-yellow skirt suit or a crystal-encrusted gown. Her style has a soft, feminine streak but she isn't afraid to switch things up with a little sparkle, bold silhouettes and unexpected edge.

As Khushi turns 26, we're taking a look at seven outfits that make a strong case for her being the heroine of her own fashion romcom.

The actress, daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut as Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies (2023).

She has since appeared in the romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan (both 2025), adding to her growing filmography.

And much like a romcom heroine, her wardrobe has a look for every mood, from first-date dressing to a glamorous night out.

IMAGE: A floral corset top, a little lace and a pink bow?

Khushi's outfit looks like it belongs in a meet-cute montage. The pastel, vintage-inspired floral print and sweetheart neckline already bring plenty of romance but it's the sheer cream lace ruffle draped across the shoulders that gives the look its coquette charm.

She pairs the statement top with classic light-wash jeans, keeping things casual rather than overly dressed up.

It's proof that you don't need a fancy dress to channel your inner romcom heroine.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Every romcom needs a sunshine-filled wardrobe moment and Khushi delivers one in this gold co-ord.

The cropped jacket and matching miniskirt come in a textured floral brocade, giving the otherwise playful silhouette a vintage feel.

A pointed collar and structured bow at the throat add an extra dose of sweetness.

It's giving the heroine who walks into a cafe, orders her favourite coffee and accidentally catches someone's eye vibe.

IMAGE: Khushi clearly has a soft spot for romantic dressing and this cream lace blouse is another convincing argument.

The fitted smocked bodice flares into a delicate peplum while the sweetheart neckline and tie detail add to its feminine appeal. But the real stars are those dramatic, semi-sheer balloon sleeves.

If your wardrobe needs a little romcom energy, swap your regular shirt for a lace blouse and pair it with denim.

IMAGE: Because even a casual coffee date can turn into a fashion moment, right?

Khushi gives her trusty jeans a party-ready upgrade with a glittering black peplum top. The short-sleeved silhouette features a keyhole cutout below the neckline, finished with a statement button, while the fitted bodice flares into a cropped hem.

It's a clever reminder that a sparkly top doesn't have to be saved for a big night out.

IMAGE: No romcom heroine's wardrobe is complete without a scene-stealing entrance and this violet-blue Indo-western bandhani gown certainly has one.

The column silhouette is covered in a dense grid of crystals, with a heavily embellished halter neckline that almost doubles as a statement necklace.

Sultry cutouts at the waist add definition, while a sheer royal-blue dupatta flowing from the back brings a dose of old-Hollywood glamour.

This is not the outfit for quietly slipping into a room. It's the one you wear when the soundtrack is supposed to swell.

IMAGE: Khushi switches from dreamy romance to a more sophisticated kind of drama in this black-and-white ensemble.

A black bolero jacket, complete with sharp padded shoulders and a delicate front bow, is layered over a plunging sheer black bodice. The voluminous cream faux-fur cuffs bring texture and a touch of theatricality while the cream high-waisted bottom keeps the palette crisp.

It's giving the stylish, slightly mysterious heroine who has her life together, even when the plot suggests otherwise.

IMAGE: And just when you think you've figured out Khushi's style, she serves up a bold monochrome moment.

This maroon leather-look ensemble features a blazer dress with oversized architectural lapels and a wide metallic gold choker, adding an almost armour-like finish.

It's a little edgy, a little dramatic and a reminder that the romcom heroine can have a plot twist or two in her wardrobe.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff