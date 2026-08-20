Priya Bhavani Shankar Has Written A Love Letter To...

Priya Bhavani Shankar has a wardrobe that feels like a love letter to desi dressing.
The Irumudi actress knows her way around a sari but her ethnic style never feels predictable. There’s always a little colour, a playful detail or a modern twist that keeps things fresh.
Basically, she’s proof that being a desi girl at heart can still come with a seriously cool fashion agenda.
IMAGE: Priya is basically making this mint green sari a personality trait here. The florals, lace and sequin blouse? Soft, dreamy, and very ‘heroine in a rom-com’ energy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bhavani Shankar/Instagram
IMAGE: This isn’t your typical kaftan moment! The fluid silhouette, soft prints and breezy flow feel rooted in tradition, while still keeping things light and festive.
IMAGE: Polka dots
but make it grown-up. This black dress and polka stockings keep things sleek while still sneaking in a little fun.
IMAGE: In a colourful dress which seems like it is made from 20 different saris and that bold purple cape, Priya didn’t come to play; she came to own the red carpet.
IMAGE: Florals on florals
and we love it. The pastel blouse and jhumkas
add just the right amount of extra to this breezy sari moment.
IMAGE: Minimal but not boring. The navy co-ord stays cool and clean, while those hot-pink heels show up like the unexpected plot twist.
IMAGE: The ivory co-ord is already pretty but that pop of pink and all-over florals make it feel fun, fresh, and very Priya.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff