Priya Bhavani Shankar Has Written A Love Letter To...

Priya Bhavani Shankar has a wardrobe that feels like a love letter to desi dressing.

The Irumudi actress knows her way around a sari but her ethnic style never feels predictable. There’s always a little colour, a playful detail or a modern twist that keeps things fresh.

Basically, she’s proof that being a desi girl at heart can still come with a seriously cool fashion agenda.

IMAGE: Priya is basically making this mint green sari a personality trait here. The florals, lace and sequin blouse? Soft, dreamy, and very ‘heroine in a rom-com’ energy. All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Bhavani Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: This isn’t your typical kaftan moment! The fluid silhouette, soft prints and breezy flow feel rooted in tradition, while still keeping things light and festive.

Polka dots but make it grown-up. This black dress and polka stockings keep things sleek while still sneaking in a little fun. IMAGE:but make it grown-up. This black dress and polka stockings keep things sleek while still sneaking in a little fun.

IMAGE: In a colourful dress which seems like it is made from 20 different saris and that bold purple cape, Priya didn’t come to play; she came to own the red carpet.

Florals on florals and we love it. The pastel blouse and jhumkas add just the right amount of extra to this breezy sari moment. IMAGE:and we love it. The pastel blouse and jhumkas add just the right amount of extra to this breezy sari moment.

IMAGE: Minimal but not boring. The navy co-ord stays cool and clean, while those hot-pink heels show up like the unexpected plot twist.

IMAGE: The ivory co-ord is already pretty but that pop of pink and all-over florals make it feel fun, fresh, and very Priya.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff